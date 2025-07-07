Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Ryan (née Coney) (Ardboe) 6th July 2025 – Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Kathleen R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur and much-loved mother of Patsy, Rosemary, B.A, Andrew, Siobhan, Donal and the late Pete, Colm, Sean and baby Colum, sister of the late Jody, Neily, Andy, Jimmy, Mick, Cissie and Sadie R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Lucinda, Maureen, Eileen, Colette, Brídín and Paula, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Kirk 4th July 2025 Peacefully at Causeway hospital, Coleraine, Violet Elizabeth Jean, 36 Newbridge Park, Coleraine, formerly of Northland Village, Dungannon. Loving wife of Albert, devoted mother of Elaine, mother-in-law of Gordon, much loved granny of Victoria and Kyle and sister of Nan, Yvonne, Roy, Sydney, George, Norman and the late Harry, John, Irwin and Dennis. House private. Family and friends welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin and Sons, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, on Tuesday 8th July 2025 between 6p.m. and 8.30 p.m. Funeral service in Tullanisken Parish Church on Wednesday 9th July 2025 at 2p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations may be made in Violet’s memory payable to Parkinson’s UK C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing family and family circle. “God’s garden must be beautiful, He only picks the best”

McAliskey (Aughamullan), 5th July 2025 suddenly at home Paul R.I.P. Beloved son of Dolores (Quinn) and Aloysius, much loved brother of Claire, cherished boyfriend of Kerri-Marie Heenan. Grandson of the late Pat and Eileen McAliskey R.I.P, Anna and Matt Quinn R.I.P. Our Lady of the Rosary pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, sister, girlfriend, aunts, uncles, cousins and the extended McAliskey, Quinn, Heenan family circle and friends. Funeral arrangements later.