Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McReynolds July 7, 2025 (peacefully) at the Macmillan Unit, Antrim Area Hospital, Jason Alan, 39 Ballymaguire Road, Stewartstown, loving son of Doreen and the late Victor, dear brother of Nigel, brother-in-law of Karen, and uncle of Chloe, Holly and Ben, also lovingly remembered by his partner Jill and her daughter Amy. Everyone welcome at the family home on Tuesday, 8 July, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service (to which everyone is welcome) in his late home on Wednesday, 9 July commencing at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Brigh Presbyterian Churchyard (at 2.00pm approx.). Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. You had a smile for everyone, you had a heart of gold, you left the sweetest memories, this world could ever hold. Loved always, sadly missed.

McAliskey (Aughamullan), 5th July 2025 suddenly at home Paul R.I.P. Beloved son of Dolores (Quinn) and Aloysius, much loved brother of Claire, cherished boyfriend of Kerri-Marie Heenan. Grandson of the late Pat and Eileen McAliskey R.I.P, Anna and Matt Quinn R.I.P. Paul will be reposing at 65 Coole Road, Coalisland, BT71 5DP until removal on Wednesday to St Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Our Lady of the Rosary pray for him. Wake times are Monday 6.30pm to 10pm and Tuesday 12pm to 8pm. House private on morning of funeral please. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, father, sister, girlfriend, aunts, uncles, cousins and the extended McAliskey, Quinn, Heenan family circle and friends.

Loughran (Tattysallagh, Omagh) 7th July 2025 Pat. Son of the late Jinnie and Arthur RIP. Loving brother of Sean, Madeline (Brian RIP), Ann (Sean RIP), Lawrence, Marian (John), Eamon (Mary), Bernie (Alan RIP), Gerald (Michele), Terry (Nuala) and the late Colm, Brendan and Francie. Remains reposing at his late residence 29 Tattysallagh Road, Omagh from 7pm today Monday 7th July until removal on Wednesday 9th July at 10:30am to St Mary’s Church, Drumragh for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family.

The death has taken place July 7th 2025 at Woodmount Care Home of Anne Cairns (née Loughrey), late of 239 Melmount Road, Victoria Bridge and formerly of Newtownstewart. Beloved wife of the late Jackie, much loved mother of John, Martin, Dermot, Gary, James and Anthony, dearly loved daughter of the late Annie and Willie Loughrey and sister of Goretti, Helen and the late Willie, John and Noel. Reposing at her son Martin’s home, Green Hill House, 2 Carrigullin Road, Strabane on Monday (July 7th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her son’s home on Wednesday (July 9th) at 10.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

Ryan (née Coney) (Ardboe) 6th July 2025. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, Kathleen R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Arthur and much-loved mother of Patsy, Rosemary, B.A, Andrew, Siobhan, Donal and the late Pete, Colm, Sean and baby Colum, sister of the late Jody, Neily, Andy, Jimmy, Mick, Cissie and Sadie R.I.P. Funeral from her home 66 Killycanavan Road, BT71 5BP at 10.30am to The Church of The Blessed Sacrament Mullinahoe for 11am Requiem Mass on Wednesday 9th July. Interment afterwards at Old Cross Cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church webcam (link below). Family time only from 10pm to 10am. St Padre Pio pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Lucinda, Maureen, Eileen, Colette, Brídín and Paula, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.