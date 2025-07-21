Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McNulty Seamus, (Dromore, Co Tyrone) late of 18 Ashlands, Dromore BT78 3JD and formerly of Bellisle, Dromore, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 19 July 2025. Beloved husband of Noelle. Treasured father of Siobhan Colgan (Kevin), Marie McCaffery (Ciaran), Joanne McSorley (Leon), Oonagh (Kirsten), Blathnaid, Sinead and Emer Campbell (Ronan). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 14 grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Terence, Josephine Muldoon, Margaret, Kathleen Kelly, Rosanna Husen, Philomena, Charles and Daniel. Seamus will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2.00pm until 8.30pm on Monday 21st July and from 2.00pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday 22nd July. Seamus will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday 23rd July for 11am requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Dementia UK c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Seamus will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along the Fintona Road, Blackhill Road, Fintona Road, Main Street and the Omagh Road, to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Coleman (Coalisland), 20th July 2025 Cora (nee Cendana) R.I.P Beloved wife of Oliver. Much loved mother of Roisin. Cherished sister of Jovita, Jaime, Florita, Agnes, Imelda, Nora, Leonora, Evelyn, Jose Jr, Jocelyn. Cora will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 5pm to 9pm on Monday and Tuesday. Removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Our Lady of Knock prayer for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, daughter, brothers, sisters and the extended Coleman and Cendana family circle and friends.

McSwiggan (18 Rathmore, Cookstown, BT80 8JD), Stanley (Stanislaus) peacefully surrounded by his loving family, July 20th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved husband of the late Josie (Murphy). Cherished father of Anthony, Sean, Jacqueline, Stanislaus, Paul, and Siobhan. Father-in-law of Anne, Briege, Robbie, Marie and Siobhan. Cherished grandfather and great grandfather. Dear brother of Trea (McGirr), Mary and siblings who died in infancy (R.I.P). Son of the late Edward and Jane.(R.I.P.). St. Anthony pray for him. Stanley’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake today Sunday (July 20th) from 6pm to 10pm and on Monday (July 21st) from 12 noon to 10pm. Funeral from there on Tuesday (July 22nd ) at 11:05am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Stanley’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sons, daughters, son in-law, daughters in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Family flowers only.

Devlin (Coalisland) died 19th July 2025 in Highbury England, Gerald R.I.P. Formerly of Aughamullan. Father of Mary, Claire, Liam and the late Kevin-Barry R.I.P. Son of the late Willie and Annie Devlin R.I.P. Brother of Bernadette (Art), Patricia (Sean), Una (Paddy), Phyllis (Brendan). Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the extended Devlin and McNally family circle and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Attwood, Omagh 19th July 2025. Memorial Service for Olive May Attwood (nee Spencer) who died on Saturday 19th July, 2025 will commence at 2pm Tuesday 22nd July at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 123 Brookmount Road, Omagh, BT7.

The death has occurred of William John CAMLEY Peacefully at his residence, surrounded by his loving family, William John, 1 Crossowen Gardens, Clogher. Loving husband of Edna, dear father of Trevor (Karen), Stephen (Wendy) and Michelle, brother of Lena (late Jim) and much loved grandfather of Lucy, Thomas, Harry and Daisy. Funeral service on Tuesday 22nd July 2025 in St. Macartan’s Cathedral, Clogher, at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House strictly private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in William’s memory payable to Marie Curie c/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Always loved, never forgotten, forever missed.”