Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

CROSSEY, Canary (Moy), 20th July 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Seamus R.I.P., 85 Derrymagowan Road BT71 6SY. Beloved husband of Winnie, dear father of Martin, Kathleen and Shane, brother of Kevin and Rosemary. Seamus’ remains will be reposing at his residence tomorrow and Wednesday from 12noon until 9pm, house private today. His remains will be removed on Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. John’s Church, Moy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Gráinne, Sarah and Sean, brother, sister and family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

McGurk (née Donnelly) (94 Camcosy Road Omagh BT79 7SA) Matilda Theresa (Tilly), peacefully at home July 19th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Gerald R.I.P. and devoted mother of Michael, Carmel, Mary (Martin), Briege (Peter) and Stephen (Roisin). Dear sister of Jimmy, Tony and the late John, Annie, Bridget, Mary, Kathleen, Roseanna, Peter and Packie R.I.P. A cherished grandmother and great grandmother. Tilly’s remains will repose at her late residence today Monday (July 21st) from 4pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (July 23rd) at 10.30am going to St Patrick’s Church Greencastle for 11am requiem mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time only please from 10pm-10am. Family flowers only, Donations in lieu if so desired to Leukaemia Care c/o the family.

Jack – July 17th 2025, (peacefully) at Slieve Na Mon Nursing Home, Omagh. Robert Andrew (Roy), son of the late Willie and Sadie Jack, Grange, Newtownstewart. Also a dear brother of David, Iris and the late Jim, Holmes, Pearl and Leslie. Funeral Saturday July 19th, in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, service at 1.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church” c/o Mr Robert Moore, 40 Magheracoltan Rd, Newtownstewart, BT78 4LF. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

McNulty, Seamus, (Dromore, Co Tyrone) late of 18 Ashlands, Dromore BT78 3JD and formerly of Bellisle, Dromore, died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Saturday 19 July 2025. Beloved husband of Noelle. Treasured father of Siobhan Colgan (Kevin), Marie McCaffery (Ciaran), Joanne McSorley (Leon), Oonagh (Kirsten), Blathnaid, Sinead and Emer Campbell (Ronan). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 14 grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Terence, Josephine Muldoon, Margaret, Kathleen Kelly, Rosanna Husen, Philomena, Charles and Daniel. Seamus will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 2.00pm until 8.30pm on Monday 21st July and from 2.00pm until 8.30pm on Tuesday 22nd July. Seamus will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15am on Wednesday 23rd July for 11am requiem Mass in St. Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Dementia UK c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Seamus will travel from the Carnalea Road, and along the Fintona Road, Blackhill Road, Fintona Road, Main Street and the Omagh Road, to arrive at St. Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons in law, daughter in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Padre Pio pray for him.