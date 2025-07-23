Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McLaughlin – July 22nd 2025 (peacefully) at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Alexander (Sandy), late of 4 Forthill Pk, Newtownstewart, loving husband of the late Mary and dear brother, uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle. Family and friends welcome at Hood & Co Undertakers Funeral Home, 9 St Eugene’s St, Newtownstewart on Wednesday 5.00 to 8.00pm please. Funeral Friday July 25th in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church, service at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Droit Graveyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “The Alzheimer’s Society” c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

CROSSEY, Canary (Moy), 20th July 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Seamus R.I.P., 85 Derrymagowan Road BT71 6SY. Beloved husband of Winnie, dear father of Martin, Kathleen and Shane, brother of Kevin and Rosemary. Seamus’ remains will be reposing at his residence tomorrow and Wednesday from 12noon until 9pm, house private today. His remains will be removed on Thursday afternoon at 1.15pm for 2pm Requiem Mass in St. John’s Church, Moy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Mark, grandchildren Gráinne, Sarah and Sean, brother, sister and family circle. On his soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.