Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Seamus Lafferty. Peacefully, 23rd July 2025 R.I.P. Cherished son of the late James and Elizabeth, much loved brother of Charlie, Sheila (Frankie), Marty (Lorna) and Myra (Paddy), loving uncle of Kevin, Rory, Christine, Edel and Sinéad and great-uncle of Ronan, Nora, Niamh and Cillian. Reposing at the family home (17, Brooke Park, Castlederg), from 5.30 p.m. today, Wednesday 23rd July. Funeral from the family home on Friday 25th July at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Wake parking available at St. Patrick’s Church Car Park. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for him.

WHARTON formerly Sinclair (nee Lamb) – 19th July 2025, unexpectedly but peacefully at Hockley Private Nursing Home, Barbara, dearly loved wife of the late Edward (Canary, Moy) and Nelson. Loving mother of Simon, Edward and John, mother-in-law of Rebecca, much loved grandmother of Jacob and Eve and dear sister of Marion and the late Doreen. A private funeral has taken place. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF for Rathore School. Lovingly remembered by the family and wider family circle. ‘At home with the Lord’

Scott, July 22, 2025 at Craigavon Area Hospital, Robert John, late of 15 Drumreagh Crescent, Newmills, Dungannon and formerly of Main Street, Donaghmore, much loved husband of Thomasina, dearly loved dad of Lorraine, dear father-in-law of Geoffrey and devoted granda of Heidi. House private. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Thursday, 24 July 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Newmills Presbyterian Church on Friday, 25 July at 2.30pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Newmills Presbyterian Church Building Fund c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be forever loved and remembered by all his family and friends. “The day Thou gavest, Lord, is ended.”