Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place July 24th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Paddy Mc Cafferty, 20 Berryhill Road, Artigarvan and formerly of Burndennett. Beloved husband of the late Eileen, much loved father of Foncy, Maureen and Eileen, father-in-law of David and Paul, dearly loved grandfather of Joe, Katie, Thomas and Daniel and brother of the late John, Vincent, Jim, Mickey, Phonsie, Rose and Margaret. Reposing at his home on Friday (July 25th) from 2p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Sunday (July 27th) at 9a.m. for Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Derry Road, Strabane at 9.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing son, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/leckpatrick

The death has occurred of Mary Doherty. Peacefully at home (24, Springhill Park, Strabane BT82 8BY), surrounded by her loving family, 23rd July 2025 R.I.P. Very much loved by Margaret, Sean, Shauna (Gary), Kyle (Kelly), Kiernan (Lisa), Aaron (Zoe), Shannon (Thomas), Tanashia (Christy), Rhianna, her 14 grandchildren, her very dear friends and remembering the late Stephen and Gary. Now reposing at the family home. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 27th July at 12.50 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 1.30 p.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and missed by her entire family circle. St. Pio, pray for her.

Quinn (Tattykeel, Glen, Omagh) 24th July 2025 Francis peacefully at Omagh Acute Hospital. Loving husband of Colleen and much loved father of Ryan and Conor. Brother of Ann Murray (Dessie) and Gerard (Geraldine) and predeceased by his twin brother Patrick RIP. Son of the late Tommy and Annie RIP. Funeral Arrangement later. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, brother, sister, brother-in-law, sister-in-law and extended family. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Hughes (Derrygortreavy, 64 Killyliss Road, Dungannon, BT701NX) 23 July 2025, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Eamon, beloved husband of Rosemary. Cherished father of Desmond and the late Brian. Loving father-in-law of Aimee and adoring grandfather of Joseph and Felix. Brother of the late Francie and Joe. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, devoted son and daughter-in-law and treasured grandsons, much-loved nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great grand nieces and nephews, his sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, his wider family circle and his many friends and neighbours. Funeral arrangements are being carried out in accordance with Eamon’s wishes. Everyone is welcome at his home from 12 noon until 10pm on Thursday 24 July. Prayers will be offered at his family home at 12 noon on Friday 25 July, followed by prayers and interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Eglish at approximately 12.30pm. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to Marie Curie c/o P. Quinn & Son Funeral Directors, 68 Scotch Street, Dungannon BT70 1BJ.

McMorris Michael John: 18th July 2025 at home 72 Ballyheather Road. A much loved brother of Ian and Anne, dear brother-in-law of Lin and Graham, loving uncle of Louise, Patrick, Toni, David, Chrissy, Zoey, Michael, Aubrey and a much loved great uncle. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Directors Foyle Road Londonderry at 11am on Saturday 26th July followed by burial in Mountcastle cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished to The British Diabetic Association c/o Adair and Neely Funeral Directors. Family and friends welcome to call at the family home.

Lees – July 23rd 2025 (peacefully) at her home, 24 Ballybriest Road, Cookstown, Isabella Winifred (Winnie, in her 99th year), much loved Mother of Daphne, a dear Mother-in-Law of the late Stanley, dearly loved Granny of Ronald (Rebecca), Jonathan (Sharon) and David (Hollie), loving Great Granny of Katie, George, Robyn, Catherine, Ellen and Glenn and dearest Sister of Edith, Raymond and the late Harry, Maggie, Mary, Georgie, Barbara, Maureen, William, Florrie and David. House private. A Service of Thanksgiving for Winnie’s Life will take place in Claggan Presbyterian Church on Friday, July 25th at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Fikia Dada (Girls Rescue Home), can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Fear not, for I have redeemed Thee, I have called Thee by name, Thou art mine” Isaiah 43 v 1