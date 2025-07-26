Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

JAKAVICKAS – 24th July 2025, peacefully at home, Juozas, much-loved husband of Nijole, Brookfield Road, Dungannon. Loving father of Andzela, Rasa, and Marius; father-in-law of Darius, Alvydas, and Vilma. A cherished grandfather to Erikas, Eimantas, Robertas, Evelina, Austeja, Samanta, and Jonas, and a proud great-grandfather to Danielius and Gabija. Funeral Mass in St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Tuesday 29th July at 10.00am, followed by a private family cremation. Lovingly remembered by his family and wider family circle. “Forever loved.”

Farry Patrick Joseph, (Manchester) and formerly Trillick, Co Tyrone, died peacefully in Manchester Royal Infirmary, on Thursday 17th July 2025. Beloved eldest son of the late Patrick & Sara-Ellen (Kilnock, Trillick). Treasured brother of James (Trillick), Marie Devane (Richard) Manchester, Dessie (Gretta) Kilnock, Trillick, Dympna (Pat) Enniskillen, Stephen (Bernie) Trillick, Ursula Dolan, Bellanaleck and pre-deceased by his sisters Catherine (Micky McCann) Tattymoyle, Fintona, Noreen (late Sean McCann) Fintona and Rosetta Donnelly, Mountfield. Patrick will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, Carnalea Road, Fintona BT78 2BY from 4pm until 8.30pm on Saturday 26th July and from 2pm until 8.30pm on Sunday 27th July. Patrick will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.15am on Monday 28th July for 11am Mass in St. Macartan’s Church, Trillick, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the Huntington’s Disease Association c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the Funeral route Patrick will travel from the Carnalea Road and along the Tattymoyle Road, the Moneygar Road, the Rosnareen Road, the Greenan Road and the Kilskeery Road to arrive at St. Macartan’s Church at 10.55am. Alternatively the Mass may be viewed via the Kilskeery Parish Webcam on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/trillick For further enquiries please contact McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

McKEEVER – Dungannon, formerly Blackwatertown, Eamon, 24th July 2025, peacefully at Lurgan Hospital, son of the late John and Margaret, husband of the late Helen, dear brother of Mary Brady, Manchester, Patricia McGeary, Collegeland, Anne Hughes, Blackwatertown, the late Arthur and Sean and brother-in-law of Liz McKeever, Coalisland. Funeral Service in Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home, on Monday 28th July at 1.00 pm, followed by interment in Brackaville Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends welcome at the Funeral Home on Sunday 27th from 2.00 pm – 6.00 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Chest, Heart & Stroke Association NI, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by all the Family Circle and his many Friends. “Rest in Peace”

Smyth, 24th July 2025, peacefully in Drumbear Nursing Home, Monaghan, surrounded by her loving family, Maureen (née Bogan, Moy). Loving wife of the Late Eugene, daughter of the late George and Mary-Ann, loving sister of Alice (Robinson), Anthony and the late Joseph R.I.P. Maureen’s wake will commence today, Friday, from 6pm until 9pm in B. J. Martin & Son Funeral Home, 11 Charlemount Road, Moy BT71 7HQ. Her remains will be removed from the funeral home at 10.30am on Saturday 26th July for 11am Requiem Mass in St. John’s Church, Moy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. On her soul Sweet Jesus have mercy.

The death has taken place July 24th 2025 at her home of Bridie Mc Gillian (née Boyle), 33 Urney Road, Strabane. Beloved wife of the late Willie, much loved mother of Caroline, Nigel, Doreen, Patrick, Margo, Derek and Geoffrey and sister of Dympna, Patricia and the late Ita, Clare, Maura, Pat and Margaret. Reposing at her home on Friday (July 25th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (July 27th) at 9.50a.m. for Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10.30a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html