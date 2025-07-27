Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McGuckin (née Corr) (Magherafelt, Formerly of Ardboe) 26th July 2025 — Peacefully at Brooklands Nursing Home, Mary Lizzie R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Pat Joe and much-loved mother of Ann (Murray), James, Rosaleen, Teresa and the late Patrick, Joe and Mary (Bateson), predeceased by her loving brothers and sisters R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law Pat and Eamonn, daughter-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

Coulter Michael (Big Mick), Caledon, Co Tyrone, formerly of 9 Church Hill Cottages, Caledon, BT68 4UX, died peacefully at St. John’s Hospice, Newry on the 26th July 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Ramona. Treasured father of Michael (Erica), Loretta Mallon (James) and Saoirse. Loving and devoted grandfather of Ajay, Casey, Tyler, Jacob, Calvin, and Esmé. Much loved son of Thomas and the late Noeleen. Cherished brother of David (Mairead), Pauline McFarland (Ronnie) and the late John. Michael will be reposing in his daughter Saoirse’s residence (7 St. Malachy’s Court, Armagh, BT61 7AT) from 1pm on Sunday 27th July 2025. Michael will leave his daughters residence at 5.40pm on Monday 28th July and will be received into St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon at 6.30pm. Michael’s Requiem Mass will take place at 12noon on Tuesday 29th July, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for St. John’s Hospice, Newry c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone BT78 2NQ. For further information please contact McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, father, daughter in law, son in law, grandchildren, brother, sister, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Padre Pio pray for him.

Teague — July 25th 2025. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. 7 Lismore Park, Omagh and formerly Cloughfin, Sixmilecross. Ethna R.I.P., beloved wife of the late Brian R.I.P. and loving mother of Sheba (JJ), Angela (Cunnane), Antoinette (Daniel), Seamus and Ann. Ethna’s remains will repose at her daughter’s residence, 106 Tamlaght Rd, Omagh, BT78 5BB. Funeral leaving on Sunday 27th July at 10.45am for 11.30am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Beragh. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, son, sisters Kathleen, Breda and the late Peggy, Alice, Vera R.I.P., and brothers Terry, Tim and the late Paul and Liam R.I.P., grandchildren, great grandchildren and large family circle. Our Lady Queen of Peace, pray for her.