Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Reid 27th July 2025. Peacefully at Rosemount Care Centre, Portadown, Norman, late of 18 Terryscollop Road, Dungannon. Loving husband of the late Patricia, dear brother of John and the late William, Sadie and Harold and dear brother-in-law of Hester and Gertie. Funeral service in Eglish Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 29th July 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House closed. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY on Monday 28th July 2025 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Norman’s memory payable to Cancer Research C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing brother, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and family circle. “Be still and know that I am God”

ALLEN – 27th July 2025 (peacefully) at his home, 28 Garvaghy Road, Ballygawley, Jimmy (James), dearly loved husband of Hazel, loving father of Jenna and Ian, much loved father-in-law of Matthew and Hayley, devoted granda of Zach, Ava-Grace, Eli and Jude, dear brother of Tom, Noel and David, a dear brother-in-law and uncle and son-in-law of Margaret. Funeral from his late home on Tuesday at 12 noon for service in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Hope 4 U Foundation, Clogher and Marie Curie (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Sunday from 2 – 10 pm and Monday from 12 noon – 10 pm. Forever loved. John Ch 3 v 16.

Elliott – 26th July 2025. Peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Simon Oliver, late of 43 Carrickpolin Road, Brookeborough. Devoted Husband of Meta, and dearly loved father of Avril (Mark) David, Valerie (Keith) Rosemary (Nial) and the late Robert. Much loved Grandfather of Cullen, Zoe, Sarah, Ryan, James, Harry, Neave, Eefa and Ella-rose. House and Funeral Strictly Private by his own request. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Colebrooke Parish Church. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Deeply regretted by his wife, family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”