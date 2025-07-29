Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ALLEN – 27th July 2025 (peacefully) at his home, 28 Garvaghy Road, Ballygawley, Jimmy (James), dearly loved husband of Hazel, loving father of Jenna and Ian, much loved father-in-law of Matthew and Hayley, devoted granda of Zach, Ava-Grace, Eli and Jude, dear brother of Tom, Noel and David, a dear brother-in-law and uncle and son-in-law of Margaret. There will be a short service in his late home on Tuesday at 12 noon, followed by funeral service in Ballygawley Presbyterian Church at 1.15 pm approx. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Hope 4 U Foundation, Clogher and Marie Curie (cheques payable to J H Anderson), c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone most welcome to call at the family home on Sunday from 2 – 10 pm and Monday from 12 noon – 10 pm. Forever loved. John Ch 3 v 16.

The death has occurred of Michael McHugh (21, Tullycar Road, Aghyaran BT81 7YB), R.I.P. Beloved partner of Jade, much loved father of Mícheál and Braidán, loving son of Kevin and Mairead, cherished brother of Emer, Niamh and Fionnuala. Reposing at the family home on Monday 28th July from 12 noon. Funeral from the family home on Wednesday 30th July at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. UNTIL 12 NOON AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. A shuttle bus service will be in operation from The Aghyaran Centre to the wake house. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Scott Robert Lindsey (Roy) July 27th 2025 Peacefully at his home 211, Berryhill Road, Donemana (surrounded by his loving family in his 72nd year) dearly beloved husband of the late Claire, much loved dad of Julia, Clodagh, Robert, Andrew, Charlotte and the late David, loving father-in-law of Karlia, adored granda and great-granda, dearest brother of Maggie, Lizzie, Ethel, Sylvia and Colin. Funeral leaving his daughter Clodagh’s home 71, Allen Park, Donemana, on Wednesday 30th July, at 12.30pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving for his life in St James Parish Church at 1.00pm burial afterwards in St Michael’s Burial Ground. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to St James Parish Church, c/o Mrs Heather Hamilton, 105, Bonds Glen Road, Killaloo, Co Londonderry BT47 3SU or Marie Curie Nurses, Unit 18B, Gortrush Industrial Estate, Omagh Co Tyrone BT78 5EJ Everyone is welcome to call and pay their respects to Roy at his daughter Clodagh’s home, 71, Allen Park, Donemana Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by his entire family circle “One of Life’s true gentlemen” “Peace is yours, memories ours”