Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

MARTIN, Captain William Healey – 24th December 2024. Peacefully at hospital. Late of Nightingale Care Home, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Mildred. Father to Healey and Judith, father-in-law to Valerie. Grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A service of thanksgiving will be held in Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Home, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF on Monday 6th January at 10.00am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in memory, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to The Mission to Seafarers c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors (address as above). The Lord is My Shepherd. Rest in Peace Dad.

Meenagh (Mountfield) 54 Barony Road, BT79 7QF, James (Jimmy), peacefully December 26th 2024 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Sarah and devoted father of Paul, Mick, Sharon, Clare and Martin. A cherished Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Dear brother of Hughie, Rose, Teresa and the late Mary and Besie R.I.P. Jimmy’s remains will repose at his late residence today Friday from 7pm. Funeral from there on Sunday December 29th at 1.30pm going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 2pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Ward 50, Altnagelvin Hospital c/o Mc Guigan Funeral Directors 57 Main Street Gortin Omagh. Family time only please from 11pm – 10am.

WILSON (nee Galway) 24th December 2024, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, Adeline, late of Moygashel, and formerly Benburb, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, loving mother of Noleen, much loved grandmother of Summer and Jenson, also dear sister of Mabel and Wesley. House closed. Funeral Service in St Patrick’s Church, Clonfeacle, Benburb on Sunday 29th at 2pm, followed by interment in Drumsallan Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired made payable to Holmes of Dungannon, c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL for Clonfeacle Parish Church. Remembered with much love by her daughter, and family circle. ‘Peace Perfect Peace‘.

VERNER – December 27th, 2024, peacefully at hospital, James Raymonde, 41 Kedew Road, Stragrane, Dyan, Caledon, dearly loved husband of Margaret, dear father of Alistair, Arlene and Gordon, father-in-law of Sylvia, Phil and Noelle, granda of Annabelle, Megan, Rebekah, Isaac, Emily, Ruairi, Holly, Riley and Nathan. Funeral service on Sunday at 2.00 pm in Minterburn Presbyterian Church, followed by a private Family interment in Caledon Parish Churchyard. Family and Friends welcome at the home today (Friday) from 6 – 10 pm and Saturday from 2 – 10 pm. House private at all other times. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Dereck Marshall, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk for Minterburn Sunday School and NI Chest, Heart & Stroke. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family and all the Family Circle. “Time slips past but memories last”.

The death has taken place December 26th 2024 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Jo Logue (née Tracey) 62 Townsend Street, Strabane and formerly of Gallen, Newtownstewart. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Donna, Anthony and Cara dearly loved grandmother of Tony, James, Sarah, Jordan and Jake, great grandmother of Cian and sister of Tony and the late Rose and Jack. Reposing at her home on Friday (December 27th) from 7.30p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (December 29th) at 9.15a.m. for Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 9.45a.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, brother, grandchildren, great grandson and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Cheevers (née Pattison) December 27, 2024 (suddenly) at home, 191A Orritor Road, Cookstown, Elizabeth (Mina), dear wife of Gordon, loving mum of Denise (Ivor), Rhonda (Neil), Arlene (Graeme) and Clara (Simon) and a much loved granny, sister, sister-in-law and aunt. House private. Funeral service in Kildress Parish Church on Sunday, 29 December at 1.45pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kildress Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Sadly missed, lovingly remembered.