Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCrory, Martin – 28th July 2025 Peacefully in his home, Martin, late of 52 Dromore Road, Omagh, formally of Roscavey Road, Beragh. Devoted husband of Joan (née Robinson), loving father of Seána Loughran (Seán), Martin (Kate), Barry (Saori) and Siobhán Burns (Paul), adoring Granda to Sarah, Liam, Matt, Cara, and Aoife. Beloved son of the late Michael and Sarah McCrory, R.I.P. and cherished brother of Teresa (Late Charlie), Patsy (Brendan), Frankie, Gerry, Margaret (John), Pauline (Late Brian), Liam (Late Maggie), Marion (Dermott), Eileen (Eamon) and the Late Owen, John, Anna, Kathleen, Michael and Cathal, R.I.P. Adored and missed by the McCrory and Robinson family circles. Reposing at his late residence, 52 Dromore Road, Omagh, BT78 1RB, until removal on Thursday at 11.15am or 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Matthews Church, Garvaghey. Interment afterwards in St Malachys Cemetery, Ballymacilroy. Wake times on Tuesday at 3:00pm until 10:00pm and Wednesday 12 noon until 10:00pm. Family only please on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the North West Cancer Centre c/o the family. Deeply loved by all his family. Padre Pio, pray for him.

The death has occurred of Margaret BRITTON (née Nelson) July 29th 2025 Peacefully at Foyle Hospice (surrounded by her loving family) much loved wife of Morris, devoted mum of Trevor and Lee, loving mother-in-law of Noleen and Nicola, adored granny of Sam, Harry, Phoebe, Zoe and Kacie, dearest sister of George, Willy, Fergie, Noelle, David and the late Jean. Service of Thanksgiving for her life in Donemana Presbyterian Church on Thursday 31st July at 1.00 p.m., followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Foyle Hospice c/o Foyle Hospice, 61 Culmore Road, Londonderry, BT48 6JE. Everyone is welcome to call at D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ, today, Tuesday from 6.00 p.m. until 8.00 p.m.. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home, 4 Berryhill Close, Donemana on Wednesday from 2.00 p.m. until 9.00 p.m.. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “Your presence is missed, but in our hearts you will live forever.”

The death has occurred of Betty Nelis (née Corrigan) Peacefully at Knockmoyle Care Home, Omagh, 28th July 2025 R.I.P. (formerly of Hillhead, Castlefin and 24, Tullymoan Road, Clady). Beloved wife of the late Neilly, much loved mother of Neilly, Vanessa (Kieran), Rónán and Neola, loving nana of Amy, Jake, Oisín, Aoibhinn, Diarmaid, Mark and Laoise and great-nana of Hannah, Odhran, Fionn and Fianna, dearest sister of Paddy and the late Desmond and Brendan. Reposing at 24, Tullymoan Road, Clady on Wednesday 30th July from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from there on Thursday 31st July at 11.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Columba’s Church, Doneyloop. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10 P.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Rushe, Antrim (formerly of St Jean Avenue, Cookstown). Anthony, unexpectedly, July 25th, 2025 (R.I.P). Son of the late Jim and Chris (R.I.P). Beloved brother of Mary, Moninne, Christina, Pauline, James, Angelina and the late Pius (R.I.P). Anthony’s remains will repose at his sister and brother-in-law’s home (28 Legnacash Road, Cookstown, BT80 9EE) for a wake on Wednesday (July 30th) from 12 noon to 9pm. Funeral from there on Thursday (July 31st) at 10:50am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 11:30am requiem mass, followed by a private cremation. Anthony’s funeral Mass can be viewed using the link below. https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish A much loved and cherished uncle. Anthony will be greatly missed by his brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends, his local community and the wider family circle. St Anthony pray for him. House private to family on morning of funeral please.

Hackett (Castlecaulfield) 28th July 2025. Peacefully in Glenview Care Home, Cabragh, Daniel (Danny) RIP, beloved husband of Rosaleen (nee Mc Donald, Garvaghey), much loved father of Rosena (Mullan) (Stephen), Siobhan (O’Neill) (Jason), Declan (Martina), Thomas, Damien (Elaine), John and Amanda (Alan), dearest son of the late Eddie and May RIP, dear brother of Paddy and the late Eamon and cherished grandfather. Removal on Wednesday from daughter Siobhan’s residence, 14, Shanoch Close BT71 4HX to arrive at St. Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, sons, grandchildren, brother, nephews, nieces and family circle. St. Pio pray for him. Danny’s Requiem Mass can be viewed on the Parish website: https://www.donaghmoreparish.ie Please note wake time on Tuesday is from 11am until 10pm.