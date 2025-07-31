Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Robert James DAVISON — July 29th 2025 (peacefully) at Craigavon Hospital, Robert James, dearly loved Husband of Annette, 45 Annaghone Road, Stewartstown, much loved Father of Alastair and Gary, a dear Father-in-Law of Emma and Caroline and proud Granda of Taylor, Emily, Hannah and John. All welcome at Gary and Caroline’s home, 1 Grange Gardens, Cookstown on Wednesday, July 30th from 6:00pm – 9:00pm and Thursday, July 31st from 3:00pm – 9:00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Robert’s life will take place in Molesworth Presbyterian Church on Friday, August 1st at 1:00pm, followed by burial in Donaghendry Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “Those we love don’t go away, they walk beside us everyday. Unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear”.

Donaghey Elaine — 29th July 2025 at home, 18 Forthill Park, Newtownstewart, formerly of 30 Beaufort Drive, Londonderry. Loving Mother of Holly, Rhys and Zara and beloved Grandmother of Grace. Funeral service in Adair and Neely Funeral Home, Foyle Road at 1pm on Friday 1st August followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Friends and family welcome to Adair and Neely Funeral Home on Wednesday 30th July from 6pm to 8pm and on Thursday 31st July from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm. Deeply regretted by her loving family circle. The Lord is my Shepherd.

Devlin (Coalisland) — Died 19th July 2025 in Highbury, England, Gerald R.I.P. Formerly of Aughamullan. Father of Mary, Claire, Liam and the late Kevin-Barry R.I.P. Son of the late Willie and Annie Devlin R.I.P. Brother of Bernadette (Art), Patricia (Sean), Una (Paddy), Phyllis (Brendan). Gerald will be reposing at Patsy Taggart’s Funeral Home, 4a Western Business Park, Coalisland, BT71 4ND from 4pm to 9pm on Thursday 31st July. Removal on Friday to St Brigid’s Church, Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by the extended Devlin and McNally family circle and friends.

Atkinson — July 29th, 2025, (peacefully) at hospital, Frederick William (Fred), 23 Artasooly Road, Dungannon, beloved son of the late Joseph and Emily, much-loved brother of Joe and Audrey, dear brother-in-law of Robert and cherished uncle of Victoria. House strictly private. Friends welcome to meet with the family at Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Home, 39 Portadown Road, Armagh BT61 9HE on Thursday from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. Funeral service in Drumsallan Parish Church on Friday at 3.00pm, followed by committal in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Drumsallan Parish Church, c/o Jackson Stoops & Sons, Funeral Directors, 44 Moy Road, Armagh BT61 8DL or online at jstoops.co.uk. Lovingly remembered and sadly missed by his brother, sister and all the family circle. “Safe in the Arms of Jesus”

Lagan John, Fintona, Co Tyrone, formerly of 82 Garvallagh Road, Fintona, BT78 2EN, died peacefully at home on Wednesday 30th July 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Philomena. Treasured father to Fionnuala McDonnell (Michael), Corinna McGirr (Ciaran), Sinead Gormley (Brian), Orla Connolly (Damian), Emmet (Ann) and Stephen (Maria). Devoted grandfather to his 19 grandchildren. Cherished brother of Mary Quinn (Edmund R.I.P), Patricia Ward (Patsy), Teresa Rafferty (Liam) and the late Frank (Teresa R.I.P), Anthony (Beatrice R.I.P) and Martin (Teresa). John will be reposing in his late residence 82 Garvallagh Road, Fintona, BT78 2EN from 4pm on Wednesday 30th July and 12noon on Thursday 31st July. For anyone attending the wake there will be a one-way system in place, from Fintona via the Gargrim Road onto the Garvallagh Road; from Seskinore via the Corkhill Road onto Garvallagh Road. John will leave his late residence at 10.15am on Friday 1st August for 11.00am Requiem Mass in St Lawrence’s Church, Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Marie Currie c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence along the funeral route, John will travel from the Garvallagh Road, Corbo Road and along the Derrybard Road, Mill Street, Main Street, Tattymoyle Road and Lisdergan Road, to arrive at St Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Kearney Omagh — 29th July 2025, Brendan R.I.P., 43 Gortmore Park. Beloved son of the late Felix & Mauny and proud father of Aiden (Grainne) & Darin – partner of Renee, dear brother of Moira, predeceased by Phyllis, Desmond & Conal. Reposing in Maguire’s Funeral Home, BT78 5JX Wednesday 3pm–9pm, Thursday 10am–1pm. (Funeral arrangements to follow). Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter-in-law, sister, nephews, nieces and entire family circle. Padre Pio pray for him.