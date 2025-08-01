Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Campbell (Coalisland) 30th July 2025 Joe R.I.P. Husband of Mairead (nee Thom). Beloved father of Quinn and Briagh. Loving son of Mary (nee Conlon) and the late Peter R.I.P. Cherished brother of Martina O’Neill (Dessie), Declan (Denise), Stephen, Denise O’Neill (Aidan), Mark (Kerrie). Joe will be reposing at his home 17 Gortevin Park, Coalisland, BT71 4RE until removal on Saturday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please note wake times are Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, Friday 12pm to 9pm. Morning of funeral private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Cuan Mhuire Newry c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services or the family. Saint Jude pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, wife, daughters, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the extended Campbell, Conlon and Thom family circle and friends.

Logue Eamonn, (Dromore, Co Tyrone) late of 20 Camderry Road, Dromore died peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday 30th July 2025. Beloved husband of Shelagh. Treasured father of Pauline Szymura (Stefan), Siobán Cresswell (David), Damian (Paula) and Conor. Loving grandfather to Sean, Amy, Ryan, Lauren, Daniel, Jack, Conor and Luke. Cherished brother of Eileen Vint, Michael, Mary McLarnon, Seamus and the late George and Jack. Eamonn will be reposing in his late residence from 7pm until 10pm on Thursday 31st July and from 3pm until 9pm on Friday 1st August. Eamonn will leave his late residence at 10.20am on Saturday 2nd August for 11am Requiem Mass in St Davog’s Church, Dromore, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Care for Cancer c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route Eamonn will travel along Main Street and the Omagh Road to arrive at St Davog’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Teresa pray for him.

CRILLY, JULY 30th 2025 ELIZABETH Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 7 Fort Road, Lislaird, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of Isaac. Devoted daughter of the late John and Helen. Loving sister of Gillian (David), Doreen, Robert (Vicky) and Alastair (Sharon). House Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Elizabeth will be held in Killeter Presbyterian Church on Saturday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to North West Cancer Centre Altnagelvin Hospital, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my shepherd.”