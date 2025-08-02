Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Conway, Loughmacrory, 1st August 2025, Pat, RIP. In his 86th year. Peacefully in SWAH surrounded by loving family. Beloved husband of Vera (McCrossan). Cherished father of Sean (Ann Marie), Declan (Fatima), Blaithin, Fiona (Eoin), Damien (Toya), Michael (Julieann) and Christine -Teeny. Doting Grandfather to nineteen grandchildren. Brother of John, Barney, Nan and the late Vincent (RIP) and Mickey (RIP). Remains reposing at his late residence, 157 Loughmacrory Road. Wake on Saturday 1pm to 10pm. Removal on Sunday 3rd August at 1.40pm to St Marys Church Loughmacrory for 2pm requiem mass; burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Close friends and family only on Friday evening and on morning of funeral, please. Sadly missed and fondly remembered by his grieving wife, sons, daughters, daughters in law, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sister, nieces, nephews and wider family circle. St Padre Pio Pray for Him. Family Flowers only please.

Campbell (Coalisland) 30th July 2025 Joe R.I.P. Husband of Mairead (nee Thom). Beloved father of Quinn and Briagh. Loving son of Mary (nee Conlon) and the late Peter R.I.P. Cherished brother of Martina O’Neill (Dessie), Declan (Denise), Stephen, Denise O’Neill (Aidan), Mark (Kerrie). Joe will be reposing at his home 17 Gortevin Park, Coalisland, BT71 4RE until removal on Saturday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Please note wake times are Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, Friday 12pm to 9pm. Morning of funeral private please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of Cuan Mhuire Newry c/o Patsy Taggart Funeral Services or the family. Saint Jude pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing mother, wife, daughters, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and the extended Campbell, Conlon and Thom family circle and friends.