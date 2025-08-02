Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCASKIE, August 2nd 2025, EDITH. Peacefully at Three Rivers Care Home and late of 10 Smith Terrace, Drumquin. Dearly beloved wife of the late William. A devoted mother of Herbie (Julia), Ronnie (Heather), Tom (Ann), Alan (Sandra) and the late Gloria. A much-loved grandmother and great-grandmother. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday and Sunday evening from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Edith will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Dementia NI, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

Kitchen, 31st July 2025, peacefully, at Omagh Hospital. Ian Ashley, late of Creevehill Road, Fivemiletown. A dear father, uncle, grandfather, great grandfather and a very good friend to many. Family home strictly private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Ian will take place on Monday at 12.00 noon in Brookeborough Elim Church followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Ian will be sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by his family and all his friends. “Safe Home #192, Ride Easy.”

Patrick (Paddy) McGrath, died 1st August 2025. Coalisland. Son of Nora and the late Eugene RIP. Brother of Frankie (Olivia), Pauline (Ian McKinley), Colm (Patricia) and the late Mairead and Gerard RIP. Patrick will be reposing at his mother’s home, 69 Washingbay Road, Coalisland on Saturday from 2–9pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.20am to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by the extended McGrath and Shields families.

The death has taken place August 1st 2025 of Marian Diver – 43 Castletown Court, Strabane and formerly of St Colmans Drive, Strabane. Much loved mother of Audrey (Andy), Lisa (Stephen), Jillian, Christopher (Michelle), Richard (Michelle) and Gavin (Sarah), dearly loved grandmother of Shane, Aoife, Céire, Ryan, Malachy, Elsie, Oisín, Sienna, Fintan, Eunan, Ella, Reevah, Aylah and Kaya, cherished daughter of the late Margaret and James Diver and sister of Desmond, Janet, Veronica, Ann, Danny, Jacqueline, Charlie, Linda, Raymond, Gail and the late Jim, Kathleen and baby Edward. Reposing at her home on Saturday (August 2nd) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Monday (August 4th) at 9.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to W.H.S.C.T (North West Cancer Centre) c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html