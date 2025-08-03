Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCASKIE – August 3rd, 2025 RONALD DAVID (RONNIE) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital and late of 5 Willmount Road, Drumquin. Dearly beloved husband of Heather, devoted father of Darren (Pam), Tracey (Johnnie), and Nicola (Frazer). Cherished granda of Freddie, Eli, Oscar, Esme, Kaysen, Bella and Baby Renee. A much-loved brother of Herbie, Tom, Alan and the late Gloria. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home: Today (Sunday) from 7pm – 10pm, Monday and Tuesday from 11am – 10pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for Ronnie’s life will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Wednesday at 1:00pm, followed by committal in Langfield Parish Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care, Omagh Hospital, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “So Lovely, So Loving, So Loved”

McLaughlin, Johnny MBE, Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 17 Carnalea Road, Fintona BT78 2BY, died peacefully on Saturday 2nd August 2025 at his late residence in the loving embrace of his family. Johnny was the loving husband of Olive, beloved father to Steven, Amanda Mitchell (Charlie), Michelle Finlayson (Ian), Geraldine Gormley (Patrick), Yvonne McConnell (Tony) and John. Precious Granda to his 14 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Dear brother to Ginny, Peter, Rose, Bridget, Wee Joe and the late Paddy and good friend to many. Johhny will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona BT78 2BY from 2pm until 9pm on Sunday 3rd August 2025 and Monday 4th August from 1pm to 5pm. Family and friends are invited to attend Johnny’s wake during these times. Johnny’s family request privacy at other times and on the morning of the funeral. Johnny’s Requiem Mass will be held in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh at 10am on Tuesday 5th August 2025, followed by his burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations if desired, to Marie Curie, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren & great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

McCrory, Omagh, 2 August 2025, Kevin RIP, 7 Strule Park. Beloved husband of the late Patsy and proud father of Kieran (Mary), Sharon, Aiden (Fidelma), Granda to Padraig, Kevin, Oran, and the late Conall, dear brother to Kathleen, Michael, Seamus, Dessie, Patricia, Dympna and predeceased by his mother and father Brendan, Maureen, Owen, Mena and Teresa. Now reposing at his late residence Saturday from 7pm–10pm and Sunday 12 noon–10pm. Requiem Mass Monday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church, which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam, with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh. Deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Family time please on morning of funeral. On his Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.