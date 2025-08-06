Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Begley, Barony Rd Creggan, 5th August 2025, Damian, RIP – Peacefully in Omagh Hospital Complex, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of John and Mary. Cherished brother of Sharon Kerlin (Joe), Kevin (Deborah), Colin (Patricia), Aidan (Sharon) and Oonagh Bradley (Paul). Devoted son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and great uncle. Funeral arrangements to follow. St Theresa and St Padre Pio pray for him.

Harvison nee Henderson 5th August 2025 – Peacefully at her residence Mary, 1 Lakeside Gardens, Dungannon. Loving wife of Stanley, dear mother of Stanley, Elaine and the late Glenn, mother-in-law of Kelly and Neville and much loved grandmother of Maddy, Sarah, James, Luke and Lottie. Funeral service in Dungannon Presbyterian Church on Thursday 7th August 2025 at 1 p.m., followed by interment in Cottage Quinn Cemetery, Dungannon. House private, family, friends and neighbours welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY between 7p.m. & 9 p.m. on Tuesday 5th August 2025 and Wednesday 6th August 2025. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Mary’s memory payable to Marie Curie C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “You left us beautiful memories, your love is still our guide, And though we cannot see you, you’re always at our side.”

The death has taken place at his home of Norman Kerr, 102 Urney Rd. Strabane (BT82 9RX). Norman will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife Frances, daughter Linda (David), sons Campbell (Eileen) and Alvar (Martina), also his brother Winston (Isobel), grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His remains will repose at his home from 2pm – 10pm today Tuesday 5th August and tomorrow Wednesday from 11am – 10pm. Funeral service at his home on Thursday 6th at 1pm followed by burial in Urney graveyard, Strabane. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie and the Foyle Hospice care of any family member or William Kee or Terence McClintock Funeral Director. Forever in our hearts.

SHANNON – August 4th, 2025, late of Castle Grove, Castlecaulfield, John Ernest, father of Gary, Gillian, Philip, Clive and Joanne, loving Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Brother, son of the late Hartley and Margaret and dear friend of Margaret. Funeral strictly private at his own request. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Home on Monday 4th and Tuesday 5th August from 7 – 9 pm. No flowers please. Donations if desired to be made payable to Evora Hospice Care, (formerly Southern Area Hospice Services), c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW, or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered by the Family and all the Family Circle.