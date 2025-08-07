Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Begley, Barony Rd Creggan, 5th August 2025, Damián, RIP Peacefully in Omagh Hospital Complex, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of John and Mary. Cherished brother of Sharon Kerlin (Joe), Kevin (Deborah), Colin (Patricia), Aidan (Sharon) and Oonagh Bradley (Paul). Devoted son, brother, brother in law, uncle and great uncle. Damián is reposing at his home, 222 Barony Rd, Creggan, BT79 9AQ, until removal at 10.40am on Friday 8th August to St. Oliver Plunkett’s Church, Creggan for 11am requiem mass. Burial afterwards in St. Colmcille’s Church cemetery, Carrickmore. Family only on Tuesday evening. Wake Wednesday and Thursday 12pm to 10pm. Greatly missed and fondly remembered by his grieving father and mother, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, friends and wide family circle. St Theresa and St Padre Pio Pray for Him. Family flowers only please; donations in lieu if so desired to Palliative Care Omagh.

Mc Cain, Omagh, 2nd August 2025, Claire R.I.P. (Tragically) formerly Buchanan Villas. Dearly loved daughter of William and Patricia and precious sister of Christopher and Simone and auntie to Skye. Reposing in Maguire’s Funeral Home BT78 5JX Wednesday from 2 pm – 7 pm. Leaving Funeral Home Thursday at 12 noon for interment in Greenhill Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her loving dad, mother, brother, sister, Margaret, auntie and her many friends. On her Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

Hamilton (6 Killymaddy Knox, Dungannon) August 3rd 2025. Kevin, loving partner of Paula McBride, dear father of Dáithí and Dáire, beloved son of Colm and Margaret and much loved brother of Karen (Lambe), Orla (Owens), Erin and Kim. Kevin’s remains are reposing in his mother and father’s home, 8 Lismore Drive, Donaghmore until removal on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12pm Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Donaghmore. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his entire family circle.

CARDWELL (nee Fowler) – 5th August 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home in her 91st year, Martha (Glenda), 5 Somme Park, Killyman, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert (Bob), loving mother of Lesley and Mark, mother-in-law of Cliff. Much loved Grandmother of Ciara, Ellen, and Tom and dear sister of the late TJ, Isa, Hazel, Patricia (Patsy). Family and friends welcome at her late residence. Funeral Service in St. Andrew’s Parish Church, Killyman on Thursday 7th at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to St. Andrew’s Parish Church c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be lovingly remembered by the family and wider family circle. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’.