Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McAliskey (Derrylaughan) 7th August 2025, Teresa R.I.P. Peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home. Wife of the late Francis R.I.P. Much loved mother of Damian, Kieran (Shannon), Enda, Sean (Roisin), Eamon (Kathleen), Seamus and Dominic (Lisa). Loving Grandmother of Brendan, Deirdre, Marc, Aaron, Conor, Michaela, Aoife, Sean Og, Daniel, Pauric, Lara and Meave. Sister of Helen McKernan, Ann McKeown and the late Malachy, Brendan and Peter R.I.P. Teresa will be reposing at her home 39 Kanes Rampart, BT71 4QY until removal on Saturday to St Brigid’s Church Brocagh for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Wake times Thursday from 2.30pm to 10pm and on Friday 12pm to 10pm Friday. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, sisters, daughters in law and the extended McAliskey and McCrory family circle and friends.

McCORMACK, Passed away suddenly August 6th 2025 ERNEST (BASIL) Late of 10 Barravey Road, Drumquin. Dearly beloved husband of Lynda, devoted father of David, Ellen (Chris) and Victoria (Darren). Cherished Granda of Ruby and Theo, much loved brother of Hazel. Everyone is welcome to call at his late home on Thursday 6-9pm and Friday 1-9pm. Family only on morning of the funeral. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Basil will be held in Drumquin Methodist Church on Saturday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI, made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Always in our Hearts”

Charleton – William James, 1st August 2025, peacefully at Lisnisky Care Home, late of Tullyvar Road, Aughnacloy. Devoted father of Lauren. House Strictly Private. A private cremation has taken place. Donations if desired to be made payable to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Davidson Funeral Services, 17 Hanover Street, Portadown, BT62 3ER. “Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was, and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it.” Ecclesiastes 12 v7

Philip Mohan, 207 Grogey Road, Eshnasillogue, Fivemiltown, Co. Tyrone, Wednesday 6th August, peacefully in the South West Acute Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his parents James and Mary and his brother Sean. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by his brothers Jimmy (Eileen), Portarlington, Brendan, Ballymore, his sister Betty (Jimmy), Scotstown, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Philip’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace. Philip will repose at Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Home, Lisnaskea BT92 0LQ, tomorrow (Thursday) from 3.00pm until 6.15pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church, Coonian BT75 0NJ, for 7.00pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11.00am with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.