Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WOODS, Malachy on 8 August 2025 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his wife Phyllis and family Colin (Narita), Anne (Matthew), Mairead (Ian), Angeline, and Helen (Neil) and by his eight grandchildren Claire, Oisín, Sinéad, Isabelle, Martin, Conor, Emma, Niall. Predeceased by his siblings Francie, Patsy, Mary, Angeline, Kathleen, Margaret (Peggy), Bridie, Shelia and Veronica RIP. Reposing at his late residence from 2pm on Saturday until removal on Sunday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Mass can be viewed on the churchmedia.tv

The death has occurred of Hugo Mc Laughlin. Peacefully at home (26, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EB), surrounded by his loving family, 7th August 2025 R.I.P. Cherished son of the late John and Annabella, loving brother of Mary, Carmel (Seamus) and Maigread, dearest uncle of Declan, John (Melita) and Mary (Shea). Reposing at the family home on Saturday 9th August from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and on Sunday 10th August from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Monday 11th August at 10.40 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. St. Patrick’s Church Car Park May Be Used For Wake Parking. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

The sad passing has occurred of Mary Teresa King (nee Carney) of 29 Meadowcroft, Dromore Co. Tyrone BT78 3JA. Mary passed away peacefully at her home on Friday 8th August 2025 surrounded by her loving family. Devoted wife of the late Ian R.I.P, loving mother of John R.I.P (Patricia), David (Geraldine) and Valerie (Peter), proud grandmother of Sean (Aoife) and Pauline (Stephen), cherished great grandmother to Fiadh, Neasa, Fódhla, Brody and Blaise. Eldest daughter of John and Colina Carney, Crosshill, sister to Anne, and the late Sally Corrigan and Jean Bonner R.I.P. Mary will be reposing at her late residence on Friday 8th August from 4pm to 9pm and on Saturday 9th August from 3pm to 9pm. Family home strictly private please at all other times and on the morning of the funeral. Funeral from the family home on Sunday at 11.20am arriving at Saint Davogs Church, Dromore for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the parish webcam (St Davogs Church Dromore). Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing son, daughter, sister, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle. May her gentle soul rest in the peace of Christ.

Burton August 8, 2025 (peacefully) at home, 62C Killymoon Road, Cookstown, William Thomas (Billy), devoted husband of Dorothy and a dear dad, father-in-law, granda, great-granda and brother. House strictly private. A thanksgiving service will take place in his late home on Sunday, 10 August commencing at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Today, tomorrow, our whole life through, we will always remember you.

TAYLOR – 5th August 2025, suddenly at Craigavon Area Hospital, Malcolm, late of Church Mews, Dungannon. Dearly loved son of Wendy and the late James (Jim), much loved brother of Nigel, Rodney and Lorraine (Whitten), also a much-loved uncle. House strictly private. Funeral arrangements later. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired, payable to D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF for Aware NI. Will be lovingly remembered by the family and wider family circle. ‘Safe in the arms of Jesus’