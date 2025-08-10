Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

ALEXANDER, (née Young), AUGUST 9th, 2025 MYRA FRANCES Peacefully at Springlawn Nursing Home and late of Gillygooley, Omagh. Devoted mother of Raymond (Patricia), Elaine (William) and the late Marie, cherished grandmother of David, Christopher, Peter, Samuel, Diane, Andrew, Hayden and Johanna, a dear sister of Harold and the late Annie, Charlotte, Ethel, Olive, Arthur, James and Samuel. Everyone is welcome to call at her sons residence, 82a Gillygooley Road from Sunday at 3pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Myra will be held in Gillygooley Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Greenhill Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to NSPCC and RNIB Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our Hearts”

The death has taken place August 9th 2025 of Patsy Mc Elroy – 215 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane. Beloved husband of Brigid, much loved father of Louise (Derek), Patrick (Adele), Noreen (Tommy), Geraldine (Michael) and Dolores (Cathal), dearly loved grandfather of Tori, Erin, Aine, Alice, Thomas, Charli, Padraig, Connor, Emma, Patrick, Grace and the late baby Aoife and brother of Jimmy and the late Mary, Ann, Joe and baby John. Reposing at his home on Sunday (August 10th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (August 12th) at 11.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, brother and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Robin House Childrens Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

McKenna Ruairi, (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of 116 Dromore Road, Fintona, BT78 2DW, died peacefully at home on Friday 8th August 2025. Beloved son of Eamon and Vanda. Husband of Rita. Treasured father of Oisín and Paudge. Cherished brother of Cathal (Aileen) and Jolene (Declan). Loving uncle to his 7 nephews and nieces. Son in law of Kate Daly. Funeral arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy at this sad time. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the M.S Society c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona BT78 2NQ. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving father, mother, wife, children, brother, sister, sister in law, brother in law, mother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Maximillian Kolbe pray for him.

The death has occurred of Mary Penrose (née Moss) Peacefully, 7th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Anne, Margaret (Hugh), Bridget (Josie), Gerard (Nuala), John (Rosanna), Jimmy (Mary), Michael, Paul (Carmel), Ann (Marty), Kathleen ((Shane), Josephine (Brian) and the late Brian (Geraldine), loving granny of 43 grandchildren and great-granny of 44 great-grandchildren, cherished daughter of the late John and Bridget. Reposing at the family home (43, Lisnacloon Road, Castlederg BT81 7UF), on Friday 8th August from 8 p.m. Funeral from the family home on Sunday 10th August at 1.15 p.m. for Requiem Mass at 2 p.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. A shuttle bus service is in place from Garvagh Hall, to and from the wake house. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Pio and St. Anthony, pray for her.