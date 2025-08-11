Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Sherry Sean, 23 Ravella Road, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, BT69 6HL, August 9th 2025 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Brenda and the late Margaret RIP. Dear father of Noeleen (Jim), Veronica (Paul), Paula (William) and Marie. Brother of Josie, Gerard, Claire and the late Brian and Desmond RIP. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law and extended family circle.

The death has occurred of Bridie Harper (née Lunney) Peacefully at home, (59, Tullycar Road, Castlederg) surrounded by her loving family, 9th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Sonny, much loved mother of Michael, Gary (Yvonne) and Adrian, loving nana of Cíaran and Meghan, dearest sister of Evelyn and the late Charlie, Bill, Josie, Mag, Susanna, Pauline, Martha, Mary and Hannah, cherished daughter of the late Joe and Hannah. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, on Monday 11th August from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran on Tuesday 12th August at 2 p.m. arriving at 2.30 p.m. to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th August at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Pio pray for her.

Allen, 10th August 2025. Peacefully at home. Albert. Late of Knocksilla Rise, Omagh. Beloved husband of Heather and dear father of Victoria (Alan) and Caroline (David Buchanan). Much loved Grandfather of Ivan (Jessica), Elan (Hope), Cormac and Max and Great-Grandfather of Freddie and Arthur. Precious brother of Mavis, Joan, Harry, Ruth and Barbara. House private please. His funeral service will be held in St. Columba’s Church, Omagh on Wednesday 13th August at 12pm followed by family cremation. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for St. Columba’s Church payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road. Omagh. BT790HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.

McKenna Ruairi, (Fintona), Co Tyrone, formerly of 116 Dromore Road, Fintona, BT78 2DW, died peacefully at home on Friday 8th August 2025. Beloved son of Eamon and Vanda. Husband of Rita. Treasured father of Oisín and Paudge. Cherished brother of Cathal (Aileen) and Jolene (Declan). Loving uncle to his 7 nephews and nieces. Son in law of Kate Daly. Ruairi will be reposing in Grianan House Funeral Home, 4 Carnalea Road, Fintona, BT78 2BY from 3pm until 9pm on Sunday 10th August and from 2pm until 9pm on Monday 11th August. Ruairi will leave Grianan House Funeral Home at 10.25am on Tuesday 12th August for 11.00am requiem Mass in St. Lawrence’s Church Fintona, followed by his burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for the M.S Society c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, Co Tyrone, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Ruairi will travel from the Carnalea Road and along Main Street, the Tattymoyle Road and the Lisdergan Road, to arrive at St. Lawrence’s Church for 10.50am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving father, mother, wife, children, brother, sister, sister in law, brother in law, mother in law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. St. Maximillian Kolbe pray for him.