Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Sherry Sean, 23 Ravella Road, Aughnacloy, Co Tyrone, BT69 6HL, August 9th 2025 at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Brenda and the late Margaret RIP. Dear father of Noeleen (Jim), Veronica (Paul), Paula (William) and Marie. Brother of Josie, Gerard, Claire and the late Brian and Desmond RIP. Adored grandfather and great grandfather. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Tuesday at 11.30am for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Aughnacloy. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother, sister, sons-in-law and extended family circle.

The death has occurred of Bridie Harper (née Lunney) Peacefully at home, (59, Tullycar Road, Castlederg) surrounded by her loving family, 9th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Sonny, much loved mother of Michael, Gary (Yvonne) and Adrian, loving nana of Cíaran and Meghan, dearest sister of Evelyn and the late Charlie, Bill, Josie, Mag, Susanna, Pauline, Martha, Mary and Hannah, cherished daughter of the late Joe and Hannah. Reposing at Lynchs Funeral Home, 50, Castlefin Road, Castlederg BT81 7EE, on Monday 11th August from 6 p.m to 10 p.m. Removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran on Tuesday 12th August at 2 p.m. arriving at 2.30 p.m. to repose overnight. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 13th August at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Pio pray for her.