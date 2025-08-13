Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of William (Willie) NELSON August 12, 2025 Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by his loving family) much loved husband of Violet, devoted dad of Avril and Gail, loving father-in-law of Keith and Alastair, an adored granda of Jordan and Reece, a dear brother of George, Fergie, Noelle, David and the late Margaret and Jean. All are welcome to call to pay their respects at D & R Hay and Sons Funeral Home, 24A Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry, BT47 3QQ on Tuesday 12th August from 6.00 p.m. to 9.00 p.m. and Wednesday 13th August from 1.00 p.m. until 5.00 p.m., followed by a Wake at the at the family home 32 Killycurry Road, Artigarvan from 7.00 p.m. on Wednesday 13th August. Service of Thanksgiving for his life in his late home 32 Killycurry Road, Artigarvan on Thursday 14th August at 1.00 p.m. followed by burial in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to NICHS c/o NI Chest Heart and Stroke, 21 Dublin Road, Belfast BT2 7HB (cheques should be made payable to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke or NICHS). Dearly missed and will be lovingly remembered by his entire family circle. “Too good in life to be forgotten in death.”

The death has occurred of Eilish CURRIE (née Donnelly) August 11th 2025. Passed peacefully away, surrounded by her loving family. She will be sorely missed by her devoted husband Malachy, her children and their partners Olivia (Sean), Lucia (Dana), Darren (Catherine), Jarlath (Pam), and Jacinta (Paul), her 17 cherished grandchildren, and her dear brothers Patrick, Owen, and John. Also will deeply missed by her in-laws and extended family. Eilish will be remembered for her unwavering kindness, gentle spirit, and the love she gave so freely to all who knew her. Funeral from her home, 54 Tullycullion Road, Dungannon on Thursday 14th August to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork at 1.30 PM. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family and friends only please, from 2pm. Immediate family only after 9pm. A special thanks to the NHS Acute Services Team, District Nurses, and the Marie Curie Palliative Care Team, who treated and cared for Eilish with deep compassion, dignity, and attentiveness throughout her final days.

DONAGHY, Séamus 10 August 2025, aged 67 years Bronx New York (formerly of Termon Crescent, Carrickmore) Peacefully in hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee O’Brien). Cherished father of Kevin and Colleen. Son of the late James and Mary. Treasured brother of Rosemary Kelly (John RIP), Kathleen Fox, RIP (Pat), Margaret McCallan (Jim), Patrick (Patty), Anne Slane (Brendan), Peter (Helen), Eileen Connolly (Gerry RIP), Martin (Joan), Paul (died in infancy), and Noeleen McCullagh (Sean). Funeral Friday at 10am (NY time) at St. Frances de Chantal Church. Funeral Home – https://share.google/3ZLG89b5peH1iyENy Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son and daughter, brothers, sisters, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins and entire family circle. Fondly remembered as a proud Carrickmore and Tyrone man. Our Lady of Knock pray for him.

MURPHY, Fergal Joseph 10th August 2025, peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital. Fergal Joseph, late of Cleen Park, Fivemiletown. A much loved partner of Maureen and her son Christopher and a dear brother of Aiden, Stephen, Gregory, Marcus, Brenda, Shauna and the late Levinus. Family homes strictly private please. Friends and family are welcome to call to Marcus Madill Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND, on Wednesday from 5.00pm until 7.00pm. Funeral Mass for Fergal will take place on Thursday at 12.00pm in St Mary’s Church, Teemore, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Fergal will be always lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by all his family and his loyal companion, Amy. Fergal, ‘May your gently soul rest in eternal peace.’

HISCOX, Elizabeth Kathleen (Betty) 11th August 2025, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th Year). Beloved wife of the late Arthur Samuel. A cherished and devoted mum of daughter Jacqueline (William), son Mark (Gillian) and Arthur and dearly loved granny of Jennifer and Ross. Funeral from her daughter’s home 30 Cloughboy Road, Bready, Co Tyrone on Friday 15th August at 11.00am for immediate family only followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private please on Wednesday. Family and friends welcome to Jacqueline’s home on Thursday from 5pm – 9pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GB. All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors Tel No. 028 71311321. I am at peace, my soul at rest.

The death has taken place August 11th 2025 at the Foyle Hospice of Packie James Devine (Rodger), 15 Crockan Road, Glenmornan. Beloved husband of Margaret, much loved father of Michael, Catherine and Brendan, father-in-law of Sharon and Kevin, dearly loved grandfather of Pearse, Seamus, Fintan, Oran and Aoife and brother of Catherine and the late Annie May, Johnny, Joe and Francie. Reposing at his home on Tuesday (August 12th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving his home on Thursday (August 14th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Joseph’s Church, Glenmornan at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/glenmornan