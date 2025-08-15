Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Ferran, Declan (Dungannon) August 13th 2025. Peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Beloved son of the late Anthony and Patricia R.I.P. and cherished brother of Toni McAloon (Jarlath), Odette Kelly (Micheal), Finvolla and the late Fr Vivian Ferran (Argentina) R.I.P. Declan’s remains will be reposing in his home, 5 Woodbourne Crescent Dungannon, from 4pm today Thursday until removal on Friday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 12 noon Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by his loving sisters, bothers in law, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

HISCOX, Elizabeth Kathleen (Betty) 11th August 2025, peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital (surrounded by her loving family in her 84th Year). Beloved wife of the late Arthur Samuel. A cherished and devoted mum of daughter Jacqueline (William), son Mark (Gillian) and Arthur and dearly loved granny of Jennifer and Ross. Funeral from her daughter’s home 30 Cloughboy Road, Bready, Co Tyrone on Friday 15th August at 11.00am followed by burial in Ballyoan Cemetery. House private please on Wednesday. Family and friends welcome to Jacqueline’s home on Thursday from 5pm – 9pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if wished, to Dementia NI, North City Business Centre, 61 Duncairn Gardens, Belfast BT15 2GB All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors Tel No. 028 71311321 I am at peace, my soul at rest

McKenna (nee McCrystal). (34A Bardahessiagh Road, Pomeroy, Dungannon, BT70 2RL), Marie (Mary), peacefully surrounded by her loving family, August 13th 2025 R.I.P. Loving wife of Patrick. Devoted mother of Colin (Emma), Laura (Shane) and Claire (Chris). Beloved grandmother of Ava, Conor, Oisin, Caoimhe and Rory. Precious sister of Eddie (Imelda), and the late Sean (Sinéad), Charlie (Joan) (R.I.P) Beloved daughter of the late Joe and Bridie (R.I.P). Cherished friend of Geraldine McCrory. St. Padre Pio Pray for her. Marie’s remains are reposing at her late residence from 12 noon to 10pm on Thursday August 14th and Friday August 15th. Funeral from there on Saturday August 16th at 10:30am for 11am Requiem mass in Church of St John’s, Slatequarry, followed by private cremation at Lakeland’s Crematorium, Co. Cavan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son, grandchildren, brother, sisters in-law, brothers in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. Donations in lieu if desired to Ward C3 Antrim Area Hospital. C/O the the McKenna family. House private to family and close friends on morning of the funeral.

Chlebuskina, Genuefa R.I.P August 9th, 2025. 50 Queens Av, Cookstown BT80 8EX (Formley of Lithuania) Loving wife of the late Vladimir (R.I.P) Devoted mother of Anzela (Alan) and Aleksandr. Cherished grandmother of Danil. Precious aunt of Olga. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving son, daughter, grandson, son in law, neices, nephews, neighbours friends and wider family circle. Our Lady of Fatima pray for her. Genuefa’s remains will be reposing at Niall A Loughran funeral directors for a wake on Thursday August 14th from 4pm-9pm. Followed by a private cremation in Lakeland’s Crematorium. No flowers please.

BURTON (nee Wright) – 13th August 2025, peacefully at Craigavon area hospital, Maureen, late of Hampton Court, Portadown and formerly Derryfubble Road, Benburb, Dungannon. Dearly loved wife of the late Colin, much loved mother of Suzanne, Dwayne, Sabrina and Richard. Much loved grandmother of Dylan, Colin, Bobby, Edward and Emily, and also a dear sister. House closed. Funeral Service in Gortmerron Baptist Church on Friday 15th at 1pm, followed by a private interment in Clonfeacle Parish Churchyard, Benburb. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Holmes of Dungannon for Craigavon Area Hospital c/o David Cranston, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Remembered and loved always by her family and wider family circle. ‘Peace Perfect Peace’

Crudden (Newtownstewart) Patrick (Paddy) (in his 99th year) peacefully August 12th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Anne and devoted father of Patrick, Claire and Maeve. A much loved and cherished grandad. Paddy’s remains are reposing at his late residence 6 St Eugene’s Street. Funeral from there on Friday August 15th at 11.40am going to St Mary’s Oratory Newtownstewart for 12 noon requiem mass with burial afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Family time only from 9pm- 11am.

Wardle Mark Alfred, (Formely of Glossop) Died Suddenly August 11th 2025. Son of the late Peter and Marjorie RIP, Loving husband of Rachel and Devoted father to their children Cormac and Klara and to his daughter Sara and his son Simon, and grandfather to Simon’s children Cora, Lacey, Jaxson and Mason. Beloved brother of Louise, Andrew and Yvonne. Cherished son-in-law of James and Margaret Mc Garvey, brother-in-law to Malc, Keith, The late Shane RIP (Chris), Conor (Jean), Patrick (Julia), Uncle to Rachel, Chris, Karly, Callum, Harry, Eoin, Sarah, Orla, Una, Milo, Aoife, and Jasper. Mark’s Remains will be reposing, at his late residence 101 Lough Fea Road, Lissan, Cookstown, BT80 9SS on Thursday 14th August from 6pm to 10pm and Friday 15th August from 2pm to 10pm Funeral on Saturday 16th August in St Michael’s Church Lissan for 11am Funeral Service, Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Can be viewed on the Parish webcam Family home strictly private on morning of funeral.