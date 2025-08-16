Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Quinn (nee McElhatton) (22 Keenaghan Road, Cookstown BT80 9ER) Philomena, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, called home August 15th 2025 (R.I.P). Loving wife of Sean. Dear sister of Joe, Adrian and the late Dan, Peter John, Mary, Gerard, Rachel, Patrick, Elizabeth and Martha (R.I.P). Daughter of the late John and Bridget McElhatton. Philomena’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Friday August 15th from 2pm – 10:00pm and on Saturday August 16th from 10:00am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Sunday August 17th at 10:45am going to Church of St. Joseph’s Killeenan for 11:30am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Philomena’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, brothers, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and wider family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made directly to Northern Ireland Hospice or any family member. House private between 10pm and 10am daily.

SPEER, (née Semple) AUGUST 15th 2025 ANNA PATRICIA (ELEANOR) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital (Palliative Care) and late of 7 Main Street, Killen. Dearly beloved wife of the late Howard. A devoted mother of Martin (Julie), Wendy (Adrian), John (Caroline) and the late James. A much-loved granny of Jack, Anna, Chloe, Emily, Sam, Ella and James. Dear sister of Rosemary. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home this evening from 6-9pm and Saturday from 12-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eleanor will be held in Lisleen Methodist Church on Sunday at 1:30pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lisleen Methodist Church and Palliative Care Omagh Hospital made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and her dear friends, “Peace Perfect Peace”.

The death has taken place August 14th 2025 at Woodmount Care Home of Kay Crampsie (née Doherty), late of 1 Fleming Way, Strabane and formerly of Lifford. Beloved wife of the late Johnny, much loved mother of Margo, Sean, Geraldine, Patrick, Kevin, Tina, Dympna and the late Don, and sister of Laurence, Jim and the late Patrick, Lila, Florence, Yvonne, Birdie, Fionnula and Dympna. Reposing at her daughter Geraldine Mc Garrigles home, 4 Laurel Drive, Strabane on Friday (August 15th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her daughters home on Sunday (August 17th) at 9.50a.m. for Mass in St Mary’s Church, Melmount at 10.30a.m., interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, brothers, son-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Donnelly (Coalisland), 13th August 2025, Kieran R.I.P. Father of Michael (Jackie), Barry (Cheryl) and Sinead. Grandfather of Eoin, Lee, Caolan, Jack, Mark. Great grandfather of Mason. Husband of the late Susie R.I.P. Son of the late John-Joe and Sarah R.I.P. Brother of Shirley, Carmel, Justin, Joey, Paul, and the late Agnes and Patricia R.I.P. St Joseph pray for him. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandson and the extended Donnelly family circle and friends. Funeral arrangements will be published when available.

GREENAWAY 14th August 2025 – suddenly but peacefully at Hockley Lodge, Evelyn, formerly of Annacramp Road, Loughgall. A dear sister-in-law, much loved aunt, great aunt and great-great aunt. Family and friends welcome at her great nephew, Stephen Redmond’s residence, 8 Tirmacrannon Road, Loughgall, BT61 8LW on Friday 15th between 5pm and 9pm. Funeral service in Ballymagearny Free Presbyterian Church on Saturday 16th at 2pm. A private family burial will precede the service. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to D. Cranston Funeral, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF for Ballymagearny Free Presbyterian Church (Building Fund). ‘Absent from the body, present with the Lord’ 2 Corinthians 5 v 8