Todays death notices for Co Tyrone

Doherty (née Feenan) Omagh 16th August 2025 Patricia (Paddy) R.I.P 52 Culmore Gardens. Beloved wife of Dermot and devoted mother of Michael, Martin and Eamonn. Daughters in law Jade, Lauren and Niamh, her precious grandchildren Tobias, Emerson and Tess. Dear sister of Noelle, Gerdy and Gina. Now reposing at her late residence (HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE). Funeral Monday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Campbell (Coalisland) 16th August 2025 At home Harry R.I.P. Dearly beloved partner of Pamela Clarke and much-loved brother of Seamus, Thomas, Eamon and Alice. Predeceased by his late wife Sheila, sister Anne and his parents Patrick and Maisie R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone disease association, Northern Ireland branch (link below) c/o the family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Pamela, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and wider family circle. https://www.mndassociation.org/get-involved/fundraising/give-in-memory

Thom (née Black) August 16, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Muriel, formerly of Cluntydoon, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Howard, cherished mother of Julie, Hamilton and Victoria, dear mother-in-law of Ken and Carlaine, loving granny of David, Ellie, Lewis and Rebecca, great-granny of Katie and Hallie and dearest sister of Pearl, Nuala and the late Sadie. Everyone welcome to meet the family in Kildress Parish Church Hall on Monday, 18 August 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Kildress Parish Church on Tuesday, 19 August at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kildress Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Peace is yours, memories ours.

Watson – 16th August 2025 Peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home surrounded by her family, and those who cared for her, Dorothy Elizabeth (Dot), née Dugal, 108 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, precious mother of Joy, John and Jim, mother-in-law of Ian, devoted grandmother of Alanna and Thomas (Nicola), much-loved granny Dot to great-grandchildren Ryan, Ruby, Ellie, Leanna, Brooke and Wivles and dear sister of Maud, Sadie, Carol, Hilary, David, Arther, Victor and the late Nancy, Jean, Margaret and Bertha. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday 17th August and Monday 18th August between 2pm-8pm at the family home House strictly private at all other times. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 19th August 2025 at 1pm, at the family home, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Donations, if desired, are to Ashbrook Care Home Nurses payable to: F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BI70 1RY. Sadly missed by Joy, John and Jim and the entire family. “We just want to tell you one last time, our hearts are aching. Though you’ve gone for now, the tears that we have cried, will all be smiles, when we meet on the other side.” “We know you’re in a place where the sun shines and rivers flow, some day we will be there too, but for now we have to go a little longer, be a little stronger. See you in the place where the rivers flow.”

DONALD, (née Laughlin), AUGUST 16th, 2025 MARY MARGARET (MAY) Peacefully at home in her 96th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, cherished and devoted mother of Norman, Don, Audrey, Irene and Wendy, loving mother-in-law of Janet, Roberta, Terence, Harold and Robert. Dear sister of Sandy, Desmond, Ian, Norman and the late Bobby, Dorothy and Ivy. Adored Nana, Great-Nana and Sister-in-law. House Strictly Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May will be held in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Badoney graveyard, Droit. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church and Newtownstewart Patient Comfort and Terminally ill Fund. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7

CONWAY (Ballinderry) We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Conway, late of 70A Ballygillen Road, Ballinderry BT80 0AS. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Martina and much-loved father of Sarah Martin (Roidan), Kerrie O’Neill (Stephen), Niamh Corr (Peter) and Eimhear Donnelly (Cein). Devoted grandfather of Tíarnan, Annie, Daíthi, Cillian, Aoife, Éabha and Donnchadh Sé. Son of the late Robert John and Rita Conway R.I.P and much-loved brother of Charlie, Robert and Mary. Kevin’s wake will commence on Saturday 16th August 2025 from 1pm to 8pm and on Sunday 17th August 2025 from 1pm to 8pm. House private please on the morning of the funeral. Removal from his late residence on Monday 18th August 2025 at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Ballinderry, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can also be viewed via the church webcam. https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinderry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA www.justgiving.com/fundraising/www-mndani-com Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Boggs (née Anderson) August 15, 2025 (peacefully) at Craigavon Area Hospital, in her 96th year, Eileen, late of Elm Lodge Gate House, Bush, Dungannon and formerly of Coolreaghs Road, Cookstown, beloved wife of the late Matt, loving mum of Lynn and the late Mark, dear mother-in-law of Tom and dearest sister of Gertie (Terry) and the late Margaret and Emmie. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Saturday, 16 August 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Molesworth Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 17 August at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Maghera Presbyterian Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all the family. Forever with the Lord.

Lockhart 15th August 2025 Peacefully at hospital, William Thomas, 55 Tulnavern Road, Ballygawley. Loving husband of the late Ivy Elizabeth, dear father of Thomas, Brian, Margaret, Yvonne, Charlotte, Ernest and Eveline and much loved grandfather and great grandfather. Funeral service on Sunday 17th August 2025 from his residence at 2p.m. to Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church for service, at 3p.m. followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family, friends and neighbours welcome at the family home. Family flowers only, donations may be made in William’s memory payable to Cancer Research C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his sorrowing family and family circle. “Your restless days are over, your sleepless nights are passed, God put His arms around you and gave you peace at last.”

PATTERSON – 15th August 2025 (peacefully) at hospital, Mary, late of 119 Letfern Road, Seskinore, dearly loved wife of James, loving mother of Ian and Catherine, mother-in-law of Grace, much loved granny of Ryan (Hannah) and Cara, dear sister of Billy (Margaret) and Pearl (Derek) and sister-in-law of Jean. House strictly private. A Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate the life of Mary will be held on Sunday at 2 pm in Seskinore Presbyterian Church. Interment afterwards in adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Seskinore Presbyterian Church, c/o J H Anderson & Sons, 60 Main Street, Beragh, BT79 0TA. Everyone is most welcome to meet the family in Seskinore Presbyterian Church Hall on Saturday from 4 pm – 8 pm. Mary will be lovingly remembered by her husband, family and entire family circle. “For those who are led by the Spirit of God are the children of God” Romans Ch 8 v 14

Kenny (Coalisland), 15th August 2025, Bunny R.I.P. Peacefully at Sanville PNH, Beloved husband of Teresa (Quinn, Taggart). Stepfather of Nicola (Felix), Paul, Barry (Andrea) and the late Aidan R.I.P. Grandfather of Catherine, Taylor, Ronan, Laura. Son of the late Mary and William Kenny R.I.P. Brother of Mary Lyttle and the late Joe, Bella and the late Johnny Rocks and Nancy R.I.P. St Bonaventure pray for him. Bunny will be reposing at his niece’s Jennifers house, 4 Crewhill Terrace, BT71 4JT from 7pm on Friday. Removal on Sunday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 5pm over night reposal. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, stepchildren, grandchildren, nieces Eileen and Jennifer, nephews Tony, Eugene, Sean, Joseph and the extended Kenny, Lyttle, Quinn and Taggart family circle and friends.

WALLACE AUGUST 15th 2025 MATILDA JANE (HILDA) Peacefully at 11 Cavanalee Road, Strabane formerly from 45 Gortaclare Road, Donemana. Dearly beloved daughter of the late Jack and Mary. A devoted sister of Mitley, Ettie, Trevor, Oliver and the late Jackie, Simon, Billy, Robert, Davy, Stanley, Margaret and Kenneth. A much-loved aunt and great-aunt. House Private. Everyone is welcome to a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Hilda at her late home, (11 Cavanalee Road, Strabane) on Monday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Mountcastle Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Donemana Presbyterian Church. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

Quinn (nee McElhatton) (22 Keenaghan Road, Cookstown BT80 9ER) Philomena, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, called home August 15th 2025 (R.I.P). Loving wife of Sean. Dear sister of Joe, Adrian and the late Dan, Peter John, Mary, Gerard, Rachel, Patrick, Elizabeth and Martha (R.I.P). Daughter of the late John and Bridget McElhatton. Philomena’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today Friday August 15th from 2pm – 10:00pm and on Saturday August 16th from 10:00am – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Sunday August 17th at 10:45am going to Church of St. Joseph’s Killeenan for 11:30am requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Philomena’s requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below. https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-josephs-church. Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sorrowing husband, brothers, sisters in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and wider family circle. St Padre Pio pray for her. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made directly to Northern Ireland Hospice or any family member. House private between 10pm and 10am daily.

SPEER, (née Semple) AUGUST 15th 2025 ANNA PATRICIA (ELEANOR) Peacefully at Omagh Hospital (Palliative Care) and late of 7 Main Street, Killen. Dearly beloved wife of the late Howard. A devoted mother of Martin (Julie), Wendy (Adrian), John (Caroline) and the late James. A much-loved granny of Jack, Anna, Chloe, Emily, Sam, Ella and James. Dear sister of Rosemary. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home this evening from 6-9pm and Saturday from 12-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Eleanor will be held in Lisleen Methodist Church on Sunday at 1:30pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Lisleen Methodist Church and Palliative Care Omagh Hospital. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle and her dear friends, “Peace Perfect Peace.”