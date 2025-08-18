Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Watson – 16th August 2025 Peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home surrounded by her family, and those who cared for her, Dorothy Elizabeth (Dot), née Dugal, 108 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, precious mother of Joy, John and Jim, mother-in-law of Ian, devoted grandmother of Alanna and Thomas (Nicola), much-loved granny Dot to great-grandchildren Ryan, Ruby, Ellie, Leanna, Brooke and Myles and dear sister of Maud, Sadie, Carol, Hilary, David, Arther, Victor and the late Nancy, Jean, Margaret and Bertha. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday 17th August and Monday 18th August between 2pm-8pm at the family home House strictly private at all other times. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 19th August 2025 at 1pm, at the family home, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Donations, if desired, are to Ashbrook Care Home Nurses payable to: F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BI70 1RY. Sadly missed by Joy, John and Jim and the entire family. “We just want to tell you one last time, our hearts are aching. Though you’ve gone for now, the tears that we have cried, will all be smiles, when we meet on the other side.” “We know you’re in a place where the sun shines and rivers flow, some day we will be there too, but for now we have to go a little longer, be a little stronger. See you in the place where the rivers flow.”

Campbell (86 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland, BT71 4PF) 16th August 2025 At home Harry R.I.P. Dearly beloved partner of Pamela Clarke and much-loved brother of Seamus, Thomas, Eamon and Alice. Predeceased by his late wife Sheila, sister Anne and his parents Patrick and Maisie R.I.P. Funeral arrangements later. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone disease association, Northern Ireland branch (link below) c/o the family. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Pamela, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and wider family circle. https://www.mndassociation.org/get-involved/fundraising/give-in-memory

Doherty (née Feenan) Omagh 16th August 2025 Patricia (Paddy) R.I.P 52 Culmore Gardens. Beloved wife of Dermot and devoted mother of Michael, Martin and Eamonn. Daughters in law Jade, Lauren and Niamh, her precious grandchildren Tobias, Emerson and Tess. Dear sister of Noelle, Gerdy and Gina. Now reposing at her late residence (HOUSE STRICTLY PRIVATE). Funeral Monday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Palliative Care c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Thom (née Black) August 16, 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Muriel, formerly of Cluntydoon, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Howard, cherished mother of Julie, Hamilton and Victoria, dear mother-in-law of Ken and Carlaine, loving granny of David, Ellie, Lewis and Rebecca, great-granny of Katie and Hallie and dearest sister of Pearl, Nuala and the late Sadie. Everyone welcome to meet the family in Kildress Parish Church Hall on Monday, 18 August 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in Kildress Parish Church on Tuesday, 19 August at 2.00pm, followed by a private interment. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Kildress Parish Church c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Peace is yours, memories ours.

DONALD, (née Laughlin), AUGUST 16th, 2025 MARY MARGARET (MAY) Peacefully at home in her 96th year. Dearly beloved wife of the late William, cherished and devoted mother of Norman, Don, Audrey, Irene and Wendy, loving mother-in-law of Janet, Roberta, Terence, Harold and Robert. Dear sister of Sandy, Desmond, Ian, Norman and the late Bobby, Dorothy and Ivy. Adored Nana, Great-Nana and Sister-in-law. House Strictly Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of May will be held in Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church on Monday at 2.00pm followed by committal in Badoney graveyard, Droit. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Newtownstewart Presbyterian Church and Newtownstewart Patient Comfort and Terminally ill Fund. Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, County Tyrone, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith” 2 Timothy 4:7

CONWAY (Ballinderry) We regret to inform you that the death has taken place of Kevin Conway, late of 70A Ballygillen Road, Ballinderry BT80 0AS. May he rest in peace. Beloved husband of Martina and much-loved father of Sarah Martin (Roidan), Kerrie O’Neill (Stephen), Niamh Corr (Peter) and Eimhear Donnelly (Cein). Devoted grandfather of Tíarnan, Annie, Daíthi, Cillian, Aoife, Éabha and Donnchadh Sé. Son of the late Robert John and Rita Conway R.I.P and much-loved brother of Charlie, Robert and Mary. Kevin’s wake will commence on Saturday 16th August 2025 from 1pm to 8pm and on Sunday 17th August 2025 from 1pm to 8pm. House private please on the morning of the funeral. Removal from his late residence on Monday 18th August 2025 at 11.20am for 12noon Requiem Mass in St. Patrick’s Church Ballinderry, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Mass can also be viewed via the church webcam. https://www.churchservices.tv/ballinderry. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to MNDA www.justgiving.com/fundraising/www-mndani-com Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, brothers, sister, grandchildren, sons-in-law, nieces, nephews and extended family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.