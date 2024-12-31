Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has occurred of Rita Bann (née McGuigan), Omagh, 29th December 2024, Rita. RIP. Loving mother of Órlagh (Ronan), Bébhinn (John), Keelin (Darren), sister of John, Marian, Nuala and the late Ray and George RIP. Dear grandmother of Eoin, Cormac, Tiernan, Manus, Caitlin, and Niamh. All welcome at Rita’s late residence, 31 Johnston Park, Omagh BT781JJ on Monday 30th December from 4pm to 10pm and on Tuesday 31st December from 2pm to 8pm. Her funeral will take place on Wednesday 1st January with 10am requiem Mass in the Sacred Heart Church Omagh followed by private cremation. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren, sons-in-law, and extended family. Family flowers only please, donation in lieu if desired to Age UK care of any family member or to Sean O’Kane & Sons, 280 Dooish Road, Drumquin, BT784RA.

BROWNE, December 29th, 2024, FREDERICK JAMES (FREDDIE), peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 16 Blacksessiagh Road, Omagh. Dear husband of Gladys and a devoted father of Wallace, a much loved brother of Willie and the late Isobel, May, and George. House strictly private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Freddie will be held in Fintona Presbyterian Church (kindly granted) on Thursday at 1:00pm followed by committal in Fintona Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to The South West Acute Hospital and Northern Ireland Air Ambulance made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus.”

McKeown (née Adams and formerly Speers) December 27, 2024 (suddenly) at home, 53 Milburn Close, Cookstown, Eileen, beloved wife of the late Samuel, much loved mum of Trevor and Jayne, dear mother-in-law of Gillian and Alan and treasured granny of Victoria, Rebecca, Adam, Leah, Anna, Alex and Emma. Everyone welcome at her daughter Jayne’s home, 32 Shore Road, Ballyronan, BT45 6JQ. Funeral service in First Magherafelt Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, 1 January at 1.00pm, followed by interment in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Parkinson’s U.K. Northern Ireland c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be forever loved and remembered by all her family and friends. “with Christ, which is far better.” Philippians 1:23

Teague, Terence, Dromore, Co Tyrone, formerly of 11 St. Dympna’s Road, Crosshill, Dromore, BT78 3JG. Died peacefully at the South West Acute Hospital on Sunday 29th December 2024 surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Madelaine née Slevin. Treasured father of Edel, Deirdre, Conor (Geraldine), Ciaran (Jill), Dominic (Nuala), Peter (Claire) and Colm. Loving and devoted grandfather to his 13 grandchildren. Cherished brother of Alice, Jim, Liam, Eugene, Rosaleen (McAnespy), Daniel, Andrew, Kathleen (McAtamney), Sean and the late Eamon. Funeral and wake arrangements to follow and will be posted here. The family would appreciate privacy prior to the wake starting. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o McAtee Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in laws, nephews, nieces, and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Quinn, (Ardboe) 29th December 2024 Peacefully at home, Jim (James Henry) R.I.P. Dearly beloved husband of Betty and much-loved father of Paula (Coleman), Jim, John, Dareena, Kevin, Ciaran, Aidan and Steven and dear brother of Eugene and Phelim. Funeral arrangements later. St Martin pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces and wider family circle.

McCorkell, Anna (nee Johnston) December 28th 2024 Peacefully at home 17, Blackstone Park, Magheramason (surrounded by her loving family) dearly beloved wife of the late William (Willie) much loved mother of Ken, Louise, Jennifer, Catherine, William, Mark, Johnston, and Clyde, loving mother-in-law of Rachael, Caroline, Susie and partners, adored granny and great-granny, dearest sister of Jack, Sam, Winston, Jimmy, Olive and the late Andy, Ken, Lena and Betty. Funeral leaving her late home on Tuesday 31st December at 1.00pm followed by a Service of Thanksgiving in Dunnalong Parish Church at 1.30pm burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Dunnalong Parish Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay, Funeral Director, 24A, Church Road, Altnagelvin, Londonderry BT47 3QQ. Everyone is welcome to call at the family home from 11.00am until 9.00pm. Dearly loved and will be sadly missed by her entire family circle. “The Lord is my Shepherd”

The death has taken place December 28th 2024 at Melmount Manor of Genevieve Boyle (née Kerr) 14 Meadow Crescent, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother of Christine (Hugo), Seamus (Susan), Kevin (Josephine), Marie (Macartan) and Genevieve (Stim), and sister of Mary and the late Willie. Reposing at her daughter, Genevieve Hughes home, 2 Foyle Vale, Strabane on Sunday (December 29th) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving her daughter’s home on Tuesday (December 31st) at 10.20a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 11a.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

The death has taken place December 28th 2024 at his home of Martyn Burke 42 Bearney Road, Strabane and formerly of Birmingham, England. Beloved husband of Maree, much loved father of Lewis, Jamie and Amber, dearly loved grandfather of Cadain, Skylar, Ella and Shea and brother of Anthony, Julie, Lorraine, Louise and Joanne. Reposing at his home on Sunday (December 29th) from 2p.m. to 7p.m. and on Monday (December 30th) from 2p.m. to 7p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Tuesday (December 31st) at 2p.m. for Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4.15p.m. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle.

Mc Kinney, Dungannon, 29th December 2024, 9 Killymeal Park BT71 6JR, Lindsay R.I.P. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Son of the Late Jimmy and Mary R.I.P. Devoted husband of Una and father to Ryan (Naomi), Ruairi (Evelyn), Mark, Odhran (Danielle) and Matthew. Loving and caring Grandfather to Kane and Mia. Brother of Margaret, Siobhan, Bronagh, and the Late Francis R.I.P. Lindsay’s remains will be reposing at his family home from today from 5pm till 9pm Monday 12 noon till 9pm removal on Tuesday 31st December 2024 at 9.30am for 10am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church Dungannon followed by Cremation in Lakelands Crematorium Cavan. Deeply missed by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughters in law, grandchildren, sisters, sisters in law, brother in law, friends, neighbours and wider family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus have Mercy.

MARTIN, Captain William Healey – 24th December 2024. Peacefully at hospital. Late of Nightingale Care Home, Dungannon. Beloved husband of the late Mildred. Father to Healey and Judith, father-in-law to Valerie. Grandfather, great-grandfather and brother. A service of thanksgiving will be held in Ronnie Thompson’s Funeral Home, 20 Ballinderry Road, Lisburn, BT28 1UF on Monday 6th January at 10.00am and afterwards to Roselawn Crematorium. No flowers please. Donations in memory, if desired, online via www.ronniethompson.co.uk or cheques payable to The Mission to Seafarers c/o Ronnie Thompson Funeral Directors (address as above). The Lord is My Shepherd. Rest in Peace Dad.