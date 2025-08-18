Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Donnelly (Coalisland), 13th August 2025, Kieran R.I.P. Father of Michael (Jackie), Barry (Cheryl) and Sinead. Grandfather of Eoin, Lee, Caolan, Jack, Mark. Great grandfather of Mason. Husband of the late Susie R.I.P. Son of the late John-Joe and Sarah R.I.P. Brother of Shirley, Carmel, Justin, Joey, Paul, and the late Agnes and Patricia R.I.P. Kieran will be reposing at his son Michael’s house 109 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland, BT71 4PF until removal on Wednesday to St Mary’s and St Joseph’s Church, Brackaville for 10am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining Cemetery. St Joseph pray for him. Wake times are Monday 7.30pm to 9:30pm and Tuesday 2pm – 9pm. Family flowers only please. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughter, grandchildren, great grandson and the extended Donnelly family circle and friends.

Heagney (Dunamore) 117A Tulnacross Road, Cookstown, BT80 9NP. Bernard Francis (Barney) peacefully, August 18th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved husband of the late Nuala (R.I.P). Devoted father of Gary, Paul, Brian and Colin also father in-law of Katrina and Paula. Cherished grandfather of Ciara, Conor, Anna, Niamh, Emmet, Kevin, Shane, Brona and Meave. Dear brother of Rose (Kelly) (Loughmacrory) and the late Sarah (Mallon) John, Petey, Kathleen (McClean) Mick and Paddy (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for him. Barney’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake today Monday (August 18th) from 5:00pm- 11:00pm and on Tuesday (August 19th) from 11:00am – 11:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (August 20th) at 9:55am going to Church of St. Mary’s, Dunamore for 10:30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Barney’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6 Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.

Campbell (Coalisland) 16th August 2025 At home, Harry R.I.P. Dearly beloved partner of Pamela Clarke and much-loved brother of Seamus, Thomas, Eamon and Alice. Predeceased by his late wife Sheila, sister Anne and his parents Patrick and Maisie R.I.P. Funeral from his home 86 Stewartstown Road, Coalisland, BT71 4PF at 11.20am to St Marys and St Joseph’s Church Brackaville for 12noon Requiem Mass on Wednesday 20th August. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Family time only please from 9pm to 10am. Donations in lieu of flowers to Motor Neurone disease association, Northern Ireland branch (link below) c/o the family. St. Padre Pio pray for him. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing partner Pamela, brothers, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, friends and wider family circle. Harry’s Wake will commence at 6.30pm on Monday. https://www.mndassociation.org/get-involved/fundraising/give-in-memory https://www.ballyclogdonaghenry.org/webcam/

The death has occurred of Joe Cairns. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family, 18th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Mary, much loved father of Helen (Raymond), Birgitta (Aidan) and the late Eamonn, loving granda of Darren and his other 7 grandchildren and great-granda of 11 great-grandchildren. Reposing at the family home (18, Churchside Court, Sion Mills, BT82 9SR) from 6 p.m. today, Monday 18th August. Funeral from the family home on Wednesday 20th August at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m in St. Theresa’s Church, Sion Mills. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 11 P.M. UNTIL 11 A.M. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Our Lady Of Lourdes, Pray For Him.

Scott – August 17th 2025, (peacefully) at Altnagelvin Hospital. Charles (Charlie) son of the late Matthew and Isabelle Scott, Beltony, Newtownstewart, and a dear uncle of Mervyn (Phyliss). Funeral Tuesday August 19th in Ardstraw Parish Church, Main St, Newtownstewart service at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Ardstraw New Cemetery. House private and family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to “Dementia N.I.”, c/o Hood & Co Undertakers, 29 Main St, Newtownstewart, BT78 4AD. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

The death has occurred of Damian COREY New Jersey, Formley of 36 Drum Road, Cookstown BT80 8JQ. Damian, May 29th 2024 (R.I.P). Brother of Siobhan (Devlin) and brother in-law of Martin, and the late Michael (R.I.P). Uncle of Sean (Natalie), Aoife, Aoibheann and Corey. Great uncle of Connor. Son of the late John and Celine (R.I.P). Damian’s ashes will be buried in the family plot at 1pm on Sunday August 24th in Forthill Cemetery. Everyone welcome to attend. Deeply regretted by his, sister, brother-in-law, nieces, nephew, uncles, aunts, cousins, good friends and his wider family circle. Enquiries to Niall A. Loughran Funeral Directors Cookstown. 028867 65454 On his soul sweet Jesus have mercy.

Scott, 17th August 2025, at her home, and in the care of her loving family. Paula Georgina, late of 76 Colebrooke Road, Fivemiletown. A much loved wife of Derek, and beloved daughter of Edith and the late Alfie. Also a cherished mother of Riahannon and Brent. A very dear sister of Jill, Lynne and Trudie. Family home private please. A service of thanksgiving for the life of Paula will take place on Tuesday in St John’s Parish Church Fivemiletown at 2.30 followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. For anyone wishing to stand along the route on Tuesday, Paula will be leaving her late home at 2.00pm, and going via Fivemiletown Main Street (Not along the Edfield Way) and arriving at the above church for 2.30pm. Donations in memory of Paula are to Marie Curie. Please make all cheques payable to “Marie Curie” and send to Marcus Madill Funeral Director, Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74 6ND. Paula will be very sadly missed and always lovingly remembered by all her family and all the family circle. “Always remembered, forever loved.”

Hamill Theresa, 3 Lisnagowan Road, Carland, Co Tyrone, August 16th 2025 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Dearly beloved wife of Patrick (Pat), loving mother of Marian, Peter, Niall and Caroline and mother-in-law of Fintan and Danny. Dear sister of Maureen, Tommy and the late Paddy, Lizzie, Henry, Alec and Vinny RIP. Reposing at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, 1 Lisnagowan Road until removal on Tuesday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Wake time – 2pm – 9pm on Monday. Family only on Tuesday morning please.

Watson – 16th August 2025 Peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home surrounded by her family, and those who cared for her, Dorothy Elizabeth (Dot), née Dugal, 108 Tamnamore Road, Dungannon, precious mother of Joy, John and Jim, mother-in-law of Ian, devoted grandmother of Alanna and Thomas (Nicola), much-loved granny Dot to great-grandchildren Ryan, Ruby, Ellie, Leanna, Brooke and Myles and dear sister of Maud, Sadie, Carol, Hilary, David, Arther, Victor and the late Nancy, Jean, Margaret and Bertha. Those wishing to pay their respects may do so on Sunday 17th August and Monday 18th August between 2pm-8pm at the family home House strictly private at all other times. A service of thanksgiving will take place on Tuesday 19th August 2025 at 1pm, at the family home, followed by interment in St James Parish Churchyard, Moy. Donations, if desired, are to Ashbrook Care Home Nurses payable to: F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BI70 1RY. Sadly missed by Joy, John and Jim and the entire family. “We just want to tell you one last time, our hearts are aching. Though you’ve gone for now, the tears that we have cried, will all be smiles, when we meet on the other side.” “We know you’re in a place where the sun shines and rivers flow, some day we will be there too, but for now we have to go a little longer, be a little stronger. See you in the place where the rivers flow.”