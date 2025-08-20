Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Sally, née Devlin (53 Foxborough, Dungannon) August 19th 2025. Genevieve (Jenny) beloved wife of the late Paddy R.I.P, dearly loved mother of Gerard, Jennifer and the late Martin R.I.P. and dear grandmother of Conor, Mark, Patrick, Joseph and Mollie. Funeral from her home on Thursday to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon for 10am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Carland Road Cemetery. Family time before 10am and after 10pm please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter, son, daughters in law Margaret and Maria, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and entire family circle.

GILMORE, (née MOORE) AUGUST 18th 2025 JACQUELINE AMANDA Suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 5 Farburn Road, Omagh. Dearly beloved wife of Stanley. A devoted mother of Khadisha, Rheanna and Joshua. Cherished daughter of William and Sylvia. Dear sister of David (Vera) and the late Stephen. House Strictly Private Funeral Service strictly private at Jacqueline’s request. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Cappagh Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “So lovely, so loving, so loved”

The death has occurred of Michael Callan. Peacefully at Colman Fold, Strabane and formerly of Ruskey, Convoy, 19th August 2025 R.I.P. Much loved father of Charlene (Bill), Michael (Clare), Stephen (Kylie), Michael Snr. (Donna), Tracey and Jean. Reposing at the home of his daughter and son in law, Charlene and Bill Chedli, from 6 p.m. today, Tuesday 19th August. Funeral from there on Thursday 21st August at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in The Church Of The Immaculate Conception, Strabane. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

Cheevers 18th August 2025 Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family, Gary, 5 Bracken Brae, Newmills, Dungannon. Loving husband of Davina and devoted father of Jonathan and Chloe. Funeral service in Tullanisken Parish Church, Newmills on Wednesday 20th August 2025 at 2 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House private. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Gary’s memory payable to Macmillan Cancer Care C/o F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his loving wife and family. “No more suffering and no more pain. Earth’s great loss is Heaven’s eternal gain. Safe in the arms of Jesus his Saviour he rests, There’s no better place to be eternally blessed.

Heagney (Dunamore) 117A Tulnacross Road, Cookstown, BT80 9NP. Bernard Francis (Barney) peacefully, August 18th 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved husband of the late Nuala (R.I.P). Devoted father of Gary, Paul, Brian and Colin also father in-law of Katrina and Paula. Cherished grandfather of Ciara, Conor, Anna, Niamh, Emmet, Kevin, Shane, Brona and Meave. Dear brother of Rose (Kelly) (Loughmacrory) and the late Sarah (Mallon) John, Petey, Kathleen (McClean) Mick and Paddy (R.I.P). St. Padre Pio pray for him. Barney’s remains will repose at his family home for a wake today Monday (August 18th) from 5:00pm-11:00pm and on Tuesday (August 19th) from 11:00am-11:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (August 20th) at 9:55am going to Church of St. Mary’s, Dunamore for 10:30am Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Barney’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://www.mcn.live/Camera/st-marys-church-6 Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sons, daughters in-law, grandchildren, sister, brother in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle.