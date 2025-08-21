Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mc Ginn (née Mc Guigan) Killyclogher 19th August 2025 Mary T (Molly) R.I.P (Suddenly) 124 Old Mountfield Rd BT79 7LT. Much loved wife of the late Jimmy, and dearly beloved mother of Madeleine (Joe), John (Pauline), Timothy (Colette), Charlie (Dympna), Gabriel, James (Joseph), Bridgette (Aidan) Gary, Matthew (Claudine), Mark (Emma), predeceased by baby Andrew, cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild Fionn. Dear sister of Johnny and predeceased by Nancy and Charles, sisters in law, brothers in law. Now reposing at her late residence from today Wednesday 3pm -10pm, Thursday from 10am -10pm. Family time please on morning of funeral. Requiem Mass Friday at 10am in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer NI c/o Maguire Funeral Directors 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX On her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.

McGee Patrick (Pat), 5 Richmond Park. Ballygawley, Co Tyrone BT70 2LH and formerly of Altaglushan and 12 Wharfdale Avenue, Burnley, Lancashire BB10 2LL. Dearly beloved son of the late Mick and Mary Ellen McGee, dear father of Mary Frances (son-in-law Dominic) Patrick and Michael (daughter-in-law Katie) Grandfather of Anya, Orla William and Esther and dear brother of Mary (Morris) and Mickey. Reposing at his late residence until removal on Friday at 10.30am for 11am Requiem Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballygawley. Interment afterwards in the cemetery at the Church of St John the Baptist, Galbally travelling via Altaglushan. Very deeply regretted by his sons, daughter, brother, sister, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, sister in-law, nephews, nieces and entire family circle.

Bradley – August 19th 2025 (peacefully) at his home, 35 Bridgend, Coagh, Alexander (Alex), dearly loved Husband of the late Doreen, precious Father of Thomas and Christine, a dear Father-in-Law of Linda and Alan, much adored Granda of Bradley and dearest Brother of Emma and the late Robert, Tilly, Margaret and William. House strictly private. Funeral will take place from his home on Thursday, August 21st at 2:00pm to Tamlaght Parish Church for service at 2:30pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Marie Curie and Coagh Medical Centre, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. Lovingly remembered and sorely missed by his sorrowing Family and Family Circle.

McConnell August 19, 2025 (peacefully) at home in his 96th year, Robert (Bob), late of 101 Milburn Park, Cookstown and formerly of Cavanalee, Strabane, dearest dad of Reta (Billy), Reba (Darius), Georgina (Ricky), Bobby (the late Karen and Roberta), Gerald (Lorraine) and a much loved grandad and great-grandad. Everyone welcome in R. Steenson & Son Funeral Home on Wednesday and Thursday, 20/21 August, 7.00pm – 9.00pm. Funeral service in the Funeral Home on Friday, 22 August at 2.00pm, followed by interment in Cookstown Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to N.I. Chest, Heart & Stroke c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. Will be very sadly missed and fondly remembered by the wider family circle.