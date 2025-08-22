Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Martin, (23 Loy St, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ), Teresa, August 20th 2025 R.I.P, in her 97th year. Dear sister of the late Reverend Father Raymond Martin O.D.C, James, Mary, Sister Marie Thérèse (Alice), Elizabeth, Bridget, Veronica and Vincent (R.I.P). Daughter of the late James and Alice (R.I.P) Cherished aunt of Tony, Dessie, Paul, Joe, Eilish, Mary (Leacock), Patrick, John, Mary (Rann), Eamon (Marum), and the late Bernadette, Michael, James, Raymond, Peter and Francis (R.I.P). Teresa’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake today (Thursday August 21st) from 3pm – 9pm and Friday (August 22nd) from 11am – 9:00pm. Funeral from there on Saturday (August 23rd) at 11:30am going to Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Cookstown for 12 noon Requiem Mass, followed by burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetery. Teresa’s Requiem Mass can also be viewed using the link below https://mcn.live/Camera/holy-trinity-church-cookstown-parish Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving nieces, nephews, great nephews and great nieces, great great nieces and nephews, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle. House private on morning of funeral please.

Mc Ginn (née Mc Guigan) Killyclogher 19th August 2025 Mary T (Molly) R.I.P (Suddenly) 124 Old Mountfield Rd BT79 7LT. Much loved wife of the late Jimmy, and dearly beloved mother of Madeleine (Joe), John (Pauline), Timothy (Colette), Charlie (Dympna), Gabriel, James (Joseph), Bridgette (Aidan) Gary, Matthew (Claudine), Mark (Emma), predeceased by baby Andrew, cherished grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchild Fionn. Dear sister of Johnny and predeceased by Nancy and Charles, sisters in law, brothers in law. Now reposing at her late residence from today Wednesday 3pm -10pm, Thursday from 10am -10pm. Family time please on morning of funeral. Requiem Mass Friday at 10am in St Mary’s Church Killyclogher which can be viewed on Cappagh Parish Webcam with interment in adjoining Cemetery. Very deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Cancer NI c/o Maguire Funeral Directors 21 Aghnamoyle Rd BT78 5JX On her Soul Sweet Jesus Have Mercy.