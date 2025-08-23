Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Martin (Ballygawley) August 22, 2025, Seamus. Beloved husband of Kathleen, loving father of Shane, Colin (Martina) and doting grandfather to Caolan, Jamie and Cormac. Seamus’s remains are reposing at his late residence, 17 Richmond Park, Ballygawley. Removal on Monday to Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballygawley for 11.00am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Ballymacilroy cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter-in-law, grandchildren and family circle. St Martin pray for him.

The death has taken place August 22nd 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Natasha Patterson, 27 Bridge Street, Strabane. Much loved mother of Niamh, Coran and Dylan, beloved daughter of late Elaine and Charlie and sister of Niall and Nadine. Reposing at the family home, 63 Ballycolman Estate, Strabane on Saturday (August 23rd) from 12 noon. Funeral leaving the family home on Monday (August 25th) at 9.15a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughter, brother, sister, aunt, uncle and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Condy 19th August 2025 Peacefully at his residence Trevor, 10 Ashton Road, Southport, Merseyside PR8 4QE and formerly of Moygashel, Dungannon, Co. Tyrone. Devoted husband of Bertha nee Burrows, loving father of Gareth and Paul, father-in-law of Debbie and Emma, much loved grandfather, son of the late Ernie and Peggy Condy. Brother of Joy, brother-in-law of Tony and loving uncle. The funeral service will take place in Grace Baptist Church, Southport on Friday 12th September 2025 at 12 noon, following a private family burial. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the Condy and Burrows families. “Absent from the body, to be present with the Lord” 2 Corinthians 5 v 8

The death has taken place August 21st 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Mary Hannigan (née Curran), 24 Glenview Park, Strabane. Beloved wife of John, much loved mother of Ruairi, Michael, dearly loved daughter of the late Detta and Eddie Curran and cherished sister of Jack, Paddi, Paul, Sarah and the late Jimmy and Una. Reposing at her home on Friday (August 22nd) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (August 24th) at 11.40a.m. for Funeral Mass in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Strabane at 12.15p.m. Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to Parkinson’s c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://www.churchservices.tv/strabane

Fowler – 21st August 2025. Peacefully in Hospital. Walter. Late of Old Mountfield Road, Omagh. Dear son of the late Louie and Martha. Beloved father of Jill and Sophie (Jake). Much loved Grandad of Mason and Ellie. Treasured brother of Ivan, Joan and the late Freddie, Noel, Harry and Carol. Sadly missed uncle of David, Glen, Christopher, James, Susie, Valerie, Paul, Catherine, Amy, Kelly and Jamie. House strictly Private. Family and friends welcome to call at Pollock’s rest room, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh on Friday and Saturday from 5pm – 9pm. His funeral will take place in Cappagh Parish Church on Sunday 24th August at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only with donations in lieu if desired for Arvalee School, Omagh payable online on Adams and Pollock website or payable to Adams and Pollock Funeral Directors, 155 Doogary Road, Omagh BT79 0HF. Deeply regretted by the entire family circle.