Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

FORSYTHE – 23rd August 2025, peacefully at Corkhill Care Home in his 93rd year, Edmund, late of Somme Park, Killyman, Dungannon. Loving father, granda, great-granda and brother. House closed. Funeral Service in Brackaville Parish Church on Monday 25th at 12 noon, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Dementia NI c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Remembered with much love. ‘Till we meet again’

The death has taken place August 21st 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Lesley Barker (née Henry) 18 Carricklynn Avenue, Strabane and formerly of Luton. Beloved wife of Richard, much loved mother of Peter, Caroline and Louise, dearly loved grandmother of Adam, Luke, Conor, Joseph and Caitlin, great grandmother of Owen and Heidi and sister of Judith. Reposing at Quigley`s Funeral Home, Strabane on Tuesday (August 26th) from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (family and friends only please). Private cremation on Wednesday (August 27th) in Lakelands Crematorium. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister and family circle.

REDMOND, 22nd August 2025 – peacefully at Hockley Lodge in his 99th year, John Joseph Cameron (Joe), late of 33 Annacramph Road, Loughgall. Loving husband of the late Mabel, dear father of Cameron and the late Keith, father-in-law of Florence and Hazel, much loved grandfather of Stephen (Janette), Joanne, Jonathan (Michelle) and Naomi (Jordan), and great-grandfather of Dylan, Jordan, Lucy, Blake, Nathanael and Anna-Joy. Family and friends welcome at his late residence on Saturday 23rd between 3pm and 9pm. Service of Thanksgiving in Ballymagerney Free Presbyterian Church on Sunday 24th at 2.30pm. A private family interment will precede the service. Donations if desired payable to D. Cranston Funeral, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF for Ballymagerney Free Presbyterian Church (Building Fund). ‘I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith’ 2 Timothy Ch 4 v 7