Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

The death has taken place August 25th 2025 at Altnagelvin Hospital of Ruby Duffy (née Mc Adams), 3 Hazelwood, Strabane and formerly of Lampton Court, Strabane and the Brandywell, Derry. Beloved wife of the late Bobby, much loved mother of Caroline, Annemarie, Robert, Cathy and the late Lisa, dearly loved grandmother of Adam, Van, Sarah, Liam, Laura, Ethan, Thomas, Bridget, Patrick, Emma and Hannah and sister of Helen, Eamon, Ron, Marietta and the late Kathleen, Thomas, Teresa, John, Paddy, and Frank. Reposing at her home on Monday (August 25th) from 8p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday (August 27th) at 9.30a.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 10a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing son, daughters, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimers Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. Family time please from 10p.m. to 11a.m. and on the morning of the funeral. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

CUTHBERTSON, Noeline 25th August 2025. Noeline, passed peacefully into her Lord and Saviour’s presence, at the Royal Victoria Hospital. Beloved wife of Leslie, loving mum of William (Hazel), Andrew (Olive), Darren (Dawn) and Clement (Gail), devoted Granny of Hollie (Calvin), Rebekah, Luke, Emily, Jessica, Matthew, Louise, Hannah, Faith and Abbie and cherished sister of Mervyn (Ethel). A Service of Thanksgiving will take place on Wednesday 27th August 2025 in Clogher Valley Free Presbyterian Church at 2 p.m. A private family interment will have preceded the service. House strictly private by her own request. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Noeline’s memory to Clogher Valley F.P.C. Building Fund and F.P.C. Mission Board payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, family and family circle. “Prepare to meet thy God” Amos 4 v 12.

HOUSTON, Alan Frederick. Peacefully at Chestnut Lodge Nursing Home Frederick Alan, Bockets Road, Ballygawley. Loving husband of the late Frances and son of the late Joseph and Margaret. Funeral service on Wednesday 27th August 2025 at 2 p.m., in Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. House closed, family and friends welcome at the Funeral Home of F. Martin & Sons on Tuesday 26th August 2025 between 6 and 8 p.m. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are to Ballyreagh Presbyterian Church, Sunday School payable to F. Martin & Sons, Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the family circle. “Never more than a thought away, loved and remembered everyday”.

BALLANTINE, August 23rd 2025, SAMUEL (DESMOND). Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital and late of 12 Crannoge Road, Gortaclare, Beragh. Former husband of Myra, loving father of Glenn and Lee, cherished grandfather of Taylor and Brooke. Companion of Ella McLoughlin and family (Richard and Alyson), a dear brother of Iris, George and the late Robert and Jackie. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Monday between 5-8 p.m. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Desmond will be held in Clogherney Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2:00 p.m. A private family committal will take place. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle. “The eternal God is thy refuge, And underneath are the everlasting arms” Deuteronomy 33:27.

McCAIN, Norman. August 24th 2025 (peacefully) at Antrim Area Hospital, Norman, dearly loved Husband of Jean, 59 Lissan Road, Cookstown, much loved Father of Rodney (Tara) and Norma (Ker), loved Granda of Michael, Kelly, Caelan, Jenna, Ruth, Adam and Philip and loving Brother of Olive and the late Yvonne, Bill and Fred. House strictly private. Family and Friends welcome at First Cookstown Presbyterian Church (The Morrison Room) on Tuesday evening, August 26th from 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. A Service of Thanksgiving for Norman’s Life will take place in First Cookstown Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, August 27th at 1:30 p.m., followed by a private Family burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to First Cookstown Presbyterian Church and Alzheimer’s Society, can be made online or payable to D. Watters (Donations A/c), 55 Main Street, Tobermore, Magherafelt BT45 5PP. “In Heavenly Love Abiding”.

Mullin, James (Jim), Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 48 Tattyreagh Road, Omagh BT78 1PZ, died peacefully at home on Sunday 24th August 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Treasured father of Seamus (Margaret), Dessie (Ann), Kevin (Mary), Kate McGale (Martin), Jackie McCourt (Tony), Enda (Sheila), Sharon Loane (Gerry) and the late Terence, Noelle Campbell (Tommy), Mairead McGurk (late Gearld). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 28 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Mary Mimnagh, Billy and Nancy McLaughlin. Jim will be reposing in his late residence from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday 25th August and from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday 26th August. There will be a shuttle bus from the Cheeky Fox Car Park and Halfway Shop overflow car park from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Jim will leave his late residence at 9.15 a.m. on Wednesday 27th August for 10 a.m. Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by his burial afterwards in Dublin Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Foyle Hospice, c/o McAtee Funeral Directors, 163 Edergole Road, Fintona, BT78 2NQ. For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Jim will travel along the Tattyreagh Road, the Omagh Bypass and James Street, to arrive at Sacred Heart Church for 9.55 a.m. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

Shields (née Bell) (Moortown) 25th August 2025. Madeline R.I.P. Dearly beloved wife of the late Freddie and much-loved mother of Deborah (Mark) and Denise (Eugene), cherished sister of George, James, Nellie, Charlie, Teresa and the late Albert, Maura, Laurence, Bernie, Leontia, Sarah and baby Colette and daughter of the late Albert and Elizabeth R.I.P. Removal from her home 14 Tobin Park BT80 0JL at 5.40 p.m. to arrive at The Church of the Immaculate Conception Moortown for 6 p.m. on Tuesday 26th August. Requiem Mass on Wednesday 27th August at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Webcam (link below). Our Lady pray for her. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing daughters, grandchildren Gavin, Caoimhghin, Niamh, Eugene Óg and the late Eamonn, great grandchildren Cadhán, Donnachadh, Saorlaith and Rosa, brothers, sisters, nephews, nieces and wider family circle. Madeline’s Wake will commence from 2 p.m. on Monday to 9 p.m. and from 12 noon on Tuesday.

Convey Omagh 24th August 2025, Gerard Majella (Jella) R.I.P, 18 Coolnagard Grove. Beloved husband of Jackie (Mc Glade), dear father of Shareen (Emmett Mc Namee), Michael, Sarah, Cahal and cherished grandfather of Conan and Kaiden, dear brother of Jim, Tony, Charlie, Frank, Pat, Tommy, Christopher (Gusty), Martin, Dorothy, Teresa, Christine, Tina, Celine and predeceased by Eddie and Esther. Now reposing at his late residence Sunday and Monday. Funeral Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish webcam, with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Drumragh. Family time please on morning of funeral. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Care for Cancer c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his wife, sons, daughters, son in law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on his Soul.

Bratty – August 23rd 2025, at his late home, 88 Mourne Pk, Newtownstewart. Nigel Patrick, loving father of Jamie-Lee, Paige, Regan, Jack, Luke, David and Liana and grandfather of Kolby, Finn, Lily and Ivy-Grace. Also a dear son of Lily and the late Jack and much loved brother of Noel (Patricia), Robert (Doreen), George (Margaret), Jeffrey, Malcolm, Dorothy (John) and the late David, Jacqueline, James and Jerry. Also a devoted uncle and great-uncle. Funeral arrangements later. Will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by the entire family circle.

Carroll, Nancy (née McCrystal) August 24th 2025. Peacefully at Sanville Nursing Home, beloved wife of the late Tony Carroll (Clones), and much-loved sister of Jerry (Armagh) and the late Tommy McCrystal, sister-in-law of Angela, and a loving aunt to her surviving nieces Petrina and Sinead, nephew Declan and to the late Cathal. She was predeceased by her brothers and sisters Jim, Paudge, Mickey, Sean, Betty, Rita, Liam, and Benedict. Removal of remains will be to St. Patrick’s Church, Dungannon on Monday 25th August arriving at 6.30 p.m. Requiem Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Tuesday 26th August followed by burial at Carland Road Cemetery, Dungannon. Nancy will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by her brother, nieces, nephews, and the extended family circle. May she rest in peace.

Maguire, Gerald (Gerry). Peacefully at Altnagelvin Hospital, 23rd August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of the late Margaret, much loved father of Michael (Lynn) and Raymond, loving granda of Darra, dearest brother of Ann (Mc Laughlin), Tony, Mary (Forrester) and the late Pat, Jim, Shan and Arthur, cherished son of the late Annie Bonner (Knockroe, Douglas Bridge). Reposing at his late home (13, Beagh Road, Douglas Bridge BT82 8QL) from 4 p.m. on Monday 25th August. Funeral from his late home on Wednesday 27th August at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Oratory, Newtownstewart. Interment afterwards in Glenock Cemetery. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.