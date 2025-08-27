Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Lavery Moy 25th August 2025 Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, Sean R.I.P. 35 Roxborough Park, Beloved husband of the late Barbara R.I.P. Loving father of Kieran (Rocko) father in law of Patricia and Dear Grandfather of Stefan & Ross. Sean’s remains will be reposing in Benedict J Martin & Son Funeral Home 21 Charlemont Road Moy BT71 7HQ Today Tuesday from 5pm until 9pm, Tomorrow Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm. Removal Thursday at 10.30am to St John’s Church Moy for 11am Requiem Mass, Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Very deeply regretted by his sorrowing Son, Daughter in-law, Grandsons, Great Grandchild and family circle. On his soul sweet Jesus Have mercy.

Wilson (née Maguire) (Newtownstewart) 81 Mourne Park, Rosie peacefully at the SWAH August 25th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Peter and devoted mother of Ray (Janet), Sheeny, Joe (Gillian), Stephanie (Mark) and the late Paul R.I.P. Dear sister of Jimmy and the late Patrick R.I.P. A cherished grandmother of Paul, Jude, Paul, Danny, Orfhlaidh, Ella, Lily. Great grandmother of Mason and Issac. Rosie’s remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there tomorrow Wednesday August 27th at 2.30pm going to St Mary’s Oratory Newtownstewart for 3pm Requiem Mass followed by burial afterwards in St Eugene’s Cemetery Glenock. Deeply regretted by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. Family flowers only please. Please note: Wake is private to family only.

Winters, Paul. Peacefully at The R.V.H. Belfast, 25th August 2025 R.I.P. (late of 9, Mc Crea Park, Drumquin). Cherished son of the late Thomas and Margaret, much loved brother of Betty (Mc Callion), Alice (Reynolds), Kathleen (Nugent), Thomas, Anthony and the late Patsy and Michael. Reposing at his late home on Thursday 28th August and Friday 29th August from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from his late home on Saturday 30th August at 10.30 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carncorn. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing sisters, brothers, brother in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, aunt, cousins and entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On His Soul.

KEYS – 25th August 2025 (peacefully) at Silverdale Care Home, Castlederg, and formerly of Lisnarick Road, Coolaness, Irvinestown. Stanley George, dearly loved husband of the late Lily, much-loved father of Alan and Helen (Mark), devoted grandfather of Daniel, Debbie, Matthew, and Nathan, and a dear twin brother of Harry (Jean). A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Stanley will take place in Derryvullen North Parish Church, Irvinestown on Thursday 28th August at 1.00pm, followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. The cortege will arrive at the church via the Lisnarick Road. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club, cheques should be made payable to the Fermanagh Vintage Tractor Club and sent to W T Morrison, Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Stanley will be lovingly remembered by his family and all the family circle. “Safe in the arms of Jesus”

KEATLEY, (née HAMILTON) August 26th 2025 SARAH JANE (JEAN) Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 16 Laghel Road, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ernie, devoted mother of Alan (Lesley), Elaine (John), Maurice (Kenda), Ronald and David (Lynn), a cherished Granny of Lucy, Adam, Jak and Andrew, a dear sister of Annette and the late Sammy. Family Time only this evening please. Jean’s remains will leave Armstrong’s Funeral Home, Enterprise Centre, Castlederg on Wednesday morning at 11:00am. Everyone is welcome to call at her late home on Wednesday from 11:30am-9pm and Thursday from 10am-9pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jean will be held in her late home on Friday at 1.00pm followed by committal in St. Bestius’ Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to St. Bestius’ Church, Bright and Beautiful Restoration Fund made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus”