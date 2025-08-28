Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

TURKINGTON – August 26th, 2025, peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home. Samuel late of 15 Derrygally Road, Dungannon, beloved husband of the late Willo, much loved father of Shirley and Samuel, father-in-law of Steven and Mary and a dearly loved Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Funeral Service on Friday 29th August at 2.00 pm in Killyman Parish Church followed by interment in adjoining churchyard. HOUSE PRIVATE. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Killyman Parish Church, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by his Family and all the Family circle. At Rest.

Devlin, (19 Killybearn Lane, Cookstown, BT80 8SX). Seamus, suddenly, August 23rd, 2025 (R.I.P). Beloved son of the late Peter and Josephine (R.I.P). Cherished brother of Peter, Bernadette (McBride), and the late Raymond, Aghtha, Anne (Sheehy) and Kathleen (Jones) (R.I.P). Brother in-law of Annmarie, Martin and the late Henry, Peggy and Sean (R.I.P). Seamus’s remains will repose at Niall A Loughran Funeral Directors for a wake tomorrow (Thursday August 28th) from 11:30 am -1:30pm and 4pm-9pm and on Friday (August 29th) from 11:30 am -1:30pm and 4pm-9pm. Funeral from there on Saturday August 30th at 11:30am for 11.30am Requiem Mass in Church of St Malachy’s and St John’s Drumullan. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Seamus’s funeral mass can be viewed using the link below: https://mcn.live/Camera/drumullan-church O’ Most Scared Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Deeply regretted and lovingly missed by his brother, sister, sister in-law, brother in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance Northern Ireland C/O the Devlin family or alternatively using the link below. https://airambulanceni.org/support-us/

Leonard (née Murphy) August 26, 2025 (peacefully) at Nightingale Care Home, in her 89th year, Mavis, formerly of Braeside Cottages, Orritor Road, Cookstown, dearly beloved wife of the late Bertie, loving mother of Roberta (Thomas), Trevor (Evelyn) and Carol (Jonathan), devoted granny of David, Aaron, Andrew, Steven, Jonathan, Alan, Megan, Hannah, Sara and James and precious great-granny to her 22 great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome at her daughter Roberta’s home, 20 Ballybriest Road, Cookstown, BT80 9TY on Thursday, 28 August 11.00am – 9.00pm. A short service will take place in her daughter’s home on Friday, 29 August at 12.00noon, followed by a service of thanksgiving in Cookstown Independent Methodist Church at 1.30pm. Burial will then take place in Kildress Parish Churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Faith Mission c/o Steenson Funeral Services (Charities account), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ. “Redeemed.”