Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

SCOTT, (née BOGLE) August 27th 2025 SARAH SUSAN ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully and unexpectedly at her late home, 5 Coolcreaghy Road, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of Bertie. A devoted mother of Jackie, Harold, Mervyn, Jim, Alan, Drew, Carol, Wendy and Priscilla. A much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Maisie, Ned, Sylvia, Florence and Bertie and the late Jim, Jean, Tom and Andy. House Strictly Private Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Betty will be held in her late home on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Drumclamph and Clare Parish Church Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Always in our hearts”

KEYS, Doris Winifred, 27th August 2025 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family at the South West Acute Hospital Enniskillen and late of 10 Bolies Road, Fivemiletown BT75 0TT. Doris Winifred, beloved wife of Baden, much loved mother of the late Baden, Rosemary (Brian) Charles (Amanda) Thelma (Dave) Ruth (Warren) and Harvey (Clare). A Loving grandmother of Nathan, Alistair, Lewis, Sara-Lee, Angus, Hannah, Baden, Zavanna, Thomas, Harry, Andrew, Joshua, Jack and Lucy. House strictly private please. Funeral private for her family and the wider family circle only. A Service of Thanksgiving will be held in her home on Saturday at 12:30pm, before proceeding to Aughentaine Presbyterian Church, Fivemiletown, for the funeral service, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Critical Care Unit, South West Acute Hospital. Cheques should be sent and made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Lovingly remembered by her family and all the family circle. Safe in the arms of Jesus.

GILBERT (nee McCorry) – 28th August 2025, peacefully at home, Freda, dearly loved wife of Malcolm, Dreemore Road, Grange, Dungannon. Loving mother of Jayne, Richard, Claire and Ian, mother-in-law of Lynn and Rachel and much-loved grandmother of Dylan, Esther, Caleb, Isaac, Reuben, Callum, Adam, Jacob and James. House and funeral strictly private. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Dementia NI c/o D. Cranston Funeral Director, 13 Main Street, Charlemont, Moy, Co Armagh, BT71 7SF. Will be lovingly remembered by her family and wider family circle. ‘In life she lived for those she loved, and those she loved remember.’

JOHNSTON, Allen John, 27th August 2025 (Suddenly) at his home “Drumarkey House”, Killadeas Road, Enniskillen. Allen John, much loved husband of the late Elaine, dearly loved father of Joanna (Alistair) and Ross (Michelle), devoted grandfather of Alana, beloved brother of Niall (Doreen) and Norma (Christopher), and a cherished partner of Lorna. House Private please. Friends and neighbours welcome to call and meet the family in Ballycassidy House, Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen, BT94 2ES on Friday from 5.00pm – 7.00pm. A Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Allen will take place on Saturday 30th August at 2.00pm in Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES followed by a private burial. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Chest Heart and Stroke NI. Cheques should be made payable to Chest Heart and Stroke NI and sent to W T Morrison Funeral Directors, Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen, BT94 2ES. Allen will be lovingly remembered by all his family.

McCORMACK, Mark Dominic Died suddenly in Preston, England. Youngest son of the late Patsy and Eileen, formerly of Cannondale, Omagh. Survived by his wife Sandy and son Sean Patrick (Florida). Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters: Kevin (Imelda), Marie (Andy R.I.P.), Barney, Eugene (Belinda), Damian (Kate), Johnny, Donna (Alec), Imelda (George), Helen, Karen (Eamon), Anne (Joe), Patricia (Colum), and Donal (Tracey). Also sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Funeral arrangements to follow. Mary, Queen of the Gael, pray for him. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

Mc Dermott (Mountfield) 30 Killins Road. Frank, peacefully surrounded by his loving family August 27th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved husband of Margaret (née Ruane) and devoted father of Caroline (Vincent) and Joanne. Cherished grandfather of Megan (Simon), Eunan, Tiernan and Great grandfather of Dermot. Dear brother of Kathleen, Margaret, Paddy and the late Jim, Maisie, Phonsie and Bernadette R.I.P. Frank’s remains will repose at his late residence for a wake today Thursday (August 28th) and Friday (August 29th) from 2pm-9pm. Funeral from there on Saturday August 30th at 10.30am going to Corpus Christi Church Mountfield for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. House private on morning of the funeral please. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchild, sisters, brother, nieces, nephews and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie c/o the family. PLEASE NOTE: Due to limited parking at the wakehouse a shuttle bus will be in operation from 2pm-9pm (Thursday and Friday) from Mountfield Community Hall.

McDONALD (nee Meenagh), (Mountfield) 27th August 2025. Teresa R.I.P. peacefully at Omagh Hospital and Primary Care Complex. Beloved wife of the late Stanley R.I.P., cherished mother of Brendan (Laura), Christopher (Caitríona), Kathleen (Dermot) and Paul (Sharon), dear sister of Peggy Gallagher and the late Paddy Joe, Hughie and Mary Donaghy R.I.P. Loving and much loved grandmother to her grandchildren. Teresa’s remains will repose at her late residence, 4 Barony Road, Mountfield, BT79 7QF from 2pm tomorrow Thursday 28th and from 2pm on Friday 29th August, for those who wish to pay their respects. Funeral from there on Saturday 30th August for 2pm Requiem Mass in Corpus Christi Church, Mountfield. Interment afterwards in St Colmcille’s cemetery, Carrickmore. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandchildren and extended family circle. Our Lady Of Knock pray for her. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to St. Vincent de Paul c/o the family or John Donaghy Funeral Directors, 53 Coolaharan Road, Loughmacrory, BT79 9LP.

McSwiggan, Lawrence – Omagh, 27th August 2025. Peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Una (née Deveney). Devoted father of the late Marie, and of Sara, Suzanne and Clare. Dear brother of Tom, Moira, Cecelia, and the late Daniel and Raymond. Funeral arrangements to follow. House private. Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on his soul.