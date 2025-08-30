Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Mallon, Mary (née Carolan) Killybrackey Hill. August 29th 2025. Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mother of Joe (Marie), Michael (Kathleen), Ann McKenna (Mick), Maria McCaffrey (Paul), Elizabeth Burgess (Niall), Ita Gillis (Decky), Angela Devlin (Simon), David (Patricia) and the late Patrick who died in infancy. Loving granny to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Beloved daughter of the late Dan and Nellie and dear sister of Kevin, Enda, Michael, John, Catherine, Danny, Brenda and the late Pauline, Genevieve, Laurence and Columba. Funeral from her home, 109 Coalisland Rd BT71 6LA, on Sunday to St. Malachy’s Church, Edendork for 12 noon Mass. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. All attending the wake are asked to use the shuttle bus service that will be provided from Mallaghan’s to the house. Family only after 10pm on both nights please. On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Deeply regretted by the entire Mallon and Carolan families.

Bertie Hamilton, Carnoustie, Scotland Died 25th of August 2025 Bertie passed away peacefully at home on the 25th of August. He was a devoted husband to Joan, a cherished father to Andrew, Sharon, Faith, Philip, and Adela, and a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a loving brother to Ina, Joan, and the late Dickie. We would like to thank all district nurses, carers, and other medical professionals who cared for Bertie during his illness. We are also deeply grateful for the kindness and love shown by friends and neighbours. Bertie, originally from Cookstown, served faithfully with Joan as a missionary in Peru and Chile for 48 years. During this time, he also spent several months as pastor at Knockconny Baptist Church and, after retiring, became the first pastor of Carnoustie Baptist Church, Scotland. A service to celebrate Bertie’s life will be held at Knockconny Baptist Church on the 6th of September at 3 PM, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be made to support Daniel (Mitchell) Kawasaki, a missionary to Japan who is a grandson, c/o Andrew Hamilton, 18 Bingham Terrace, Dundee, DD4 7HH. “Other sheep I have which are not of this fold, them also I must bring” John 10:16

McFARLANE (nee Gowdy) – 28th August 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, Ethel Margaret, late of Oaks Road, Dungannon. Devoted and much loved wife of the late Bobby, dearly loved sister of Eileen, Sheila (Art), Mona, Ivan (Christine) and the late Eleanor. Will be sadly missed by all her nieces, nephews, and extended family circle. House closed. Service of Thanksgiving in St. Anne’s Church, Dungannon on Saturday 30th at 12noon. A private interment will precede the service. No flowers please. Donations if desired payable to Air Ambulance NI c/o D. Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. ‘The day Thou gavest Lord is ended’

ELLIS, August 29th 2025 WILLIAM JOHN (JACK) Peacefully at Hillview Lodge Nursing Home formerly knockgreenan Close, Omagh. Dearly beloved husband of the late June. A devoted father of Julie and Derek (Evelyn). A much-loved grandfather of Jonathan, Deane, Laura, Demi and the late Christopher. A loving great-grandfather of Joshua. House Private. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Saturday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Jack will be held in First Omagh Presbyterian Church on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Old Drumragh Church Graveyard. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Air Ambulance NI and Hillview Lodge Nursing Home made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Forever in our hearts”

McSwiggan, Lawrence R.I.P 9 Erganagh Road, Omagh, 27th August 2025. Peacefully, in hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Una (née Deveney). Devoted father of the late Marie, and of Sara, Suzanne and Clare. Dear brother of Tom, Moira, Cecelia, and the late Daniel and Raymond. Now reposing in his late residence. (House Private). Funeral Saturday at 10am in the Sacred Heart Church which can be viewed on Drumragh Parish Webcam with interment in St Mary’s Cemetery Killyclogher. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Omagh Area Downs Syndrome c/o Maguire Funeral Directors. Deeply regretted by his loving family. On his Soul Sweet Jesus have Mercy.

SCOTT, (née BOGLE) August 27th 2025 SARAH SUSAN ELIZABETH (BETTY) Peacefully and unexpectedly at her late home, 5 Coolcreaghy Road, Killen, Castlederg. Dearly beloved wife of Bertie. A devoted mother of Jackie, Harold, Mervyn, Jim, Alan, Drew, Carol, Wendy and Priscilla. A much-loved mother-in-law, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear sister of Maisie, Ned, Sylvia, Florence and Bertie and the late Jim, Jean, Tom and Andy. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Betty will be held in her late home on Sunday at 2:00pm followed by committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Drumclamph and Clare Parish Church made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX. Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Always in our hearts”