Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Browne – Michael (Joseph) 27 Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore – 29 August 2025, after a short illness in the care of Ward 6, South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Beloved husband of Sheila, loving father of Michael, Laurence (Juliet), John (Heather), Patrick (Irina) Edel and Kevin (Jude). Grandad to Sorcha, Aiden, Shauna, Kitty, Niamh, Carol, Finn, Oisin, Aoife, Vivienne, Criostoir, Orla and Laura. Son of the late Victor and Cecilia Browne (Belfast) and brother of the late James. Michael will be reposing in his home 27 Ballintrain Road, Carrickmore from today, Saturday; wake from 4pm to 10pm and Sunday 12pm to 10pm. Removal at 10.30am on Monday 1st September to St.Colmcille’s Church for 11am requiem mass; Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Close friends and family morning of funeral please. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing family, sisters-in-law Marie, Mary and Rosalind and the wider Browne and McElroy families. St Padre Pio pray for him.

CARLISLE, Robert Thomas (Bert) – 29th August 2025, peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital aged 86 years, late of 14 Glebe Road, Annahilt. Dearly loved husband of Ruth. Much loved brother to Muriel (Alastair Rendall), Ireen, Eric (Hilary) and the late Lindsay and David. Friends welcome to meet with the family in Douglas Funeral Directors, 20 Dromore Road, Ballynahinch, BT24 8HP on Sunday 31st August between 3pm and 6pm. Service of reception in Church of the Ascension, Glebe Road, Annahilt on Monday at 6.30pm. Service of thanksgiving on Tuesday at 12 noon, afterwards to the adjoining Churchyard. No flowers please. Donations if desired online via www.douglasfuneraldirectors.com or cheques payable to Annahilt Parish Church c/o address as above. Lovingly remembered by all the family. The day Thou gavest Lord is ended.

McLAUGHLIN – Bridget (Cranagh) – 28th August 2025. Peacefully at Daisy Hill Hospital, Newry surrounded by her loving family. Beloved daughter of the late Bernard and Bridget, much loved sister of Brian, Sadie, Alice, Kathleen and the late Jim, Mary, Annie and Patrick. Loving sister-in-law Maureen, Catherine, Ahmed and the late Jim, Enda, Michael and Peter. R.I.P. Bridget’s remains will repose at her nephew’s home, 81 Corramore Road, BT79 8ES tomorrow (Saturday) from 11.00am until 9.00pm. Removal on Sunday at 11.15am for 12.00noon Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church, Cranagh. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing brother, sisters, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces and her entire family circle.

GILLEN, AUGUST 29th 2025 DAVID HENRY Suddenly at Royal Victoria Hospital and late of Cheshire House and formally 6 Folliard Road, Sion Mills, Strabane. Dearly beloved son of Violet and the late David, a loving brother of James, Jennifer, Helen, Wendy and Mark, A dear brother-in-law, Uncle and friend of Anne. Everyone is welcome to call at 6 Folliard Road, Sion Mills, Strabane. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of David will be held in Derg Parish Church on Monday at 2:00pm followed committal in Castlederg New Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Muscular Dystrophy Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, Enterprise Centre, 1 Drumquin Road, Castlederg, BT81 7PX Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “Safe in the arms of Jesus” “Till we meet again”

Bertie Hamilton, Carnoustie, Scotland. Died 25th of August 2025 Bertie passed away peacefully at home on the 25th of August. He was a devoted husband to Joan, a cherished father to Andrew, Sharon, Faith, Philip, and Adela, and a beloved grandfather and great-grandfather. He was also a loving brother to Ina, Joan, and the late Dickie. We would like to thank all district nurses, carers, and other medical professionals who cared for Bertie during his illness. We are also deeply grateful for the kindness and love shown by friends and neighbours. Bertie, originally from Cookstown, served faithfully with Joan as a missionary in Peru and Chile for 48 years. During this time, he also spent several months as pastor at Knockconny Baptist Church and, after retiring, became the first pastor of Carnoustie Baptist Church, Scotland. A service to celebrate Bertie’s life will be held at Knockconny Baptist Church on the 6th of September at 3 PM, followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, may be made to support Daniel (Mitchell) Kawasaki, a missionary to Japan who is a grandson, c/o Andrew Hamilton, 18 Bingham Terrace, Dundee, DD4 7HH. “Other sheep I have which are not of this fold, them also I must bring” John 10:16.