Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Siobhan McPhillips (née Blaney), Killyclogher Died peacefully but unexpectedly on 29th August 2025 in hospital, surrounded by her loving daughters, comforted by their love to the very end. Cherished mother of Josephine and Seana, their partners Marco and Paddy, and a devoted pet-mum to Loki her much-loved grand dogs Toby, Flynnie and Fia. Loving sister of Mary B, Jeanie, and Martin and his Freya. Fondly remembered by the entire Blaney and McPhillips families. Siobhan is reposing at her late residence. House strictly private. Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Killyclogher, and may be viewed via the Cappagh Parish Webcam. Burial afterwards in Greenhill Cemetery. Deeply regretted and will be sadly missed by her loving family and all who knew her. Our Lady of Knock, pray for her. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to UK Organ Transplant.

Mc Hugh (née Kirk) 24 Camus Park Strabane. Sheila, peacefully at Woodmount Nursing Home August 30th 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Patrick and devoted mother of Tony and Anita (Andy). Cherished grandmother of Emma, Corey and Molly. Dear sister of Margaret Beattie and the late Joe R.I.P. Sheila’s remains will repose at her late residence for a wake today Sunday (August 31st) from 1pm-8pm. Funeral from there on Monday September 1st at 10.45am going to St Theresa’s Church Sion Mills for 11.30am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, son, daughter, son in law, grandchildren, sister and entire family Circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Doherty, Margaret (Mardie) Peacefully, 30th August 2025 R.I.P. (late of 18, Breezemount Park, Castlederg). Beloved wife of the late Eugene, much love mother of Elizabeth, Jane (late Peter), Peggy (Aidan), Hannah (Philip) and Martin, loving granny of Andrew, Jenni, Paul and Jessica. Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law, Peggy and Aidan Colgan, 27, Knockshee Park, Mullaghmore, Omagh BT79 7PH, on Sunday 31st August from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. and on Monday 1st September from 12 noon until 10 p.m. Funeral from there on Tuesday 2nd September at 11 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Castlederg. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

Dooey, Ita 193a Annagher Road, Dernagh Lane, Coalisland 30th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of Sean, mother of Laurence (Kerri), Seamus (Susan), Helen Cardy (Brian) and the late Paul R.I.P. Grandmother of Rory, Gabriella, Niamh, Eoin and James. Funeral from her son’s residence, 193a Annagher Road, Dernagh Lane, on Monday 1st Sept for 11am requiem mass in St Patricks Church, Clonoe. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sons, daughter, grandchildren & wider family circle. St Pio pray for her.

Earley (Killyclogher) Sean R.I.P. – died peacefully on Saturday 30th August 2025 surrounded by his loving family. Late of 82 Mullaghmore Drive, Killyclogher, Omagh. BT79 7PQ. Beloved husband of Martina (Bonner) and loving father of Gerard (Zoe), Danielle (Caine Mc Goldrick) and the late Dominic R.I.P. Son of John and Frances and brother of Siobhan, Shane and Sarah. Cherished granda of Vann, Bleuu, Kouvr, Donnacha and Clíodhna. Sean’s remains will be reposing at his late residence on Sunday 31st August from 6pm until 10pm and on Monday from 12 noon until 10pm. House strictly private on Tuesday morning for family only. Family flowers only or if desired donations for ‘Care for Cancer’ to a family member. Funeral leaving Mullaghmore Drive at 9.30 am on Tuesday 2nd September to St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10 am Requiem Mass followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by sorrowing wife, son, daughter, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, parents, sisters, grandchildren, and entire family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have Mercy on His Soul. Link for parish webcam – http://www.cappaghparish.com/webcam.html