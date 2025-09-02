Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Dillon (Killyclogher, Omagh) 31st August 2025 Paul peacefully at Altnagelvin, Hospital. Beloved husband of Sarah. Much loved father of Lily, Cillian and Shea. Loving son of Mairead and the late Colm RIP. Brother of Gabrielle (McFarland), Christopher, Declan, Kevin and the late Rachel RIP. Remains reposing at his late residence 17 Hillfoot Road, Omagh from 5pm to 10pm today Monday 1st September and from 11am to 10pm tomorrow Tuesday 2nd September. Requiem mass Wednesday 3rd September at 10am in St. Mary’s Church, Killyclogher with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Donations in Lieu of flowers if so desired to Care for Cancer or Cancer Fund for Children c/o O’Kane Bros Ltd Funeral Directors 27 Market Street, Omagh. The funeral mass can be viewed on Cappagh Parish webcam. Please note due to limited parking a bus service to and from the wake house will operate from Killyclogher GAA grounds 36 Drumnakilly Road, Omagh BT79 0QA.

Maureen Clerkin (Nee Loughran), 8 Tullyodonnell Road, Rock, Dungannon, Co Tyrone, BT70 3JE. Maureen, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, 31st August 2025 (R.I.P). Loving wife of the late Michael Clerkin (R.I.P). Devoted mother of Leonora (Kilpatrick), Donna (Cotter), Gary, Cathal and mother in-law of Peter, David and Anne. Precious grandmother of Michaela, Laura, Caitríona, Caomhán, Éoin and Kailey. Great grandmother to Sophia Rose. Much loved godmother of Philomena Kennedy. Cherished sister of the late Jim Loughran (R.I.P) and sister in-law of the late Sally Loughran (R.I.P). Caring aunt to the late Colette (Murphy) (R.I.P) and Fiona (Devlin). Beloved daughter of the late Michael James Loughran and Jane Loughran (R.I.P). May the Devine Mercy intercede for her. Maureen’s remains will repose at her family home for a wake on Monday (September 1st) and Tuesday (September 2nd) from 12:00 noon – 10:00pm. Funeral from there on Wednesday (September 3rd) at 10:40am going to Church of the Most Sacred Heart, Rock for 11:00am Requiem Mass, followed by a burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted and sorrowfully missed by her loving daughters, sons, grandchildren, great grandchild, sons in-law, daughter in-law, niece, neighbours, friends and her wider family circle.

Taggart, Colette Peacefully, 30th August 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Hubert, much loved mother of Rosie & Kevin and mother in law of Steven, loving grandma of Connor, Holly (Ash), Joel (Lauren) and Kieran and great-grandma of Alfie, dearest sister of Paddy and the late Micky. Reposing at the family home (78, Dunteige Road, Drumquin BT78 4TN), on Monday 1st September from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday 2nd September from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Family time at all other times including the morning of the funeral. Funeral from the family home on Wednesday 3rd September at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Dregish. Interment afterwards in the adjacent graveyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. St. Anthony, pray for her.