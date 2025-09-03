Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Devlin (Clonoe) 1st September 2025 Rose (nee O’Boyle) R.I.P. Peacefully in hospital surround by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Laurence R.I.P. Loving mother to Michael (Linda), Cathal (Joanne), Barry (Arlene), Roisin Harte (Gary), Kerry (Stephen) and the late Gerard R.I.P (Cecilia). Cherished grandmother of Aoife, Treása, Conor, Ciara, Eimear, Saoirse, Michael, Aimee, Kayleigh, Rosie, Shannon, Daniel, Joey, Nathan and Caoimhe. Great grandmother of Ronan. Sister of Marie, Pat, Kathleen, Noeleen, Kevin, Michael, Hugh, Gerard and the late Tess, Eilish, Bridget, Owen, Seamus and Geraldine R.I.P. Daughter of the late Nellie and James O’Boyle. Rose will be reposing at 23 Dernagh Drive, Clonoe BT71 5FG from 8.45pm on Monday until removal on Wednesday to St Patrick’s Church, Clonoe for 11am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. St Jude pray for her. Very deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandson, son in law, daughters in law brothers, sisters and the extended Devlin and O’Boyle family circle and friends.

Mullin, James (Jim), Omagh, Co Tyrone, formerly of 48 Tattyreagh Road, Omagh BT78 1PZ died peacefully at home on Sunday 24th August 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Mary. Treasured father of Seamus (Margaret), Dessie (Ann), Kevin (Mary), Kate McGale (Martin), Jackie McCourt (Tony). Enda (Sheila), Sharon Loane (Gerry) and the late Terence, Noelle Campbell (Tommy), Mairead McGurk (late Gearld). Loving and devoted grandfather to his 28 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. Cherished brother of the late Mary Mimnagh, Billy and Nancy McLaughlin. Jim will be reposing in his late residence from 2pm until 9pm on Monday 25th August and from 2pm until 9pm on Tuesday 26th August. There will be a shuttle bus from the Cheeky Fox Car Park and Halfway Shop overflow car park from 5pm to 9pm each day. Jim will leave his late residence at 9.15am on Wednesday 27th August for 10am Requiem Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, followed by his burial afterwards in Dublin Road Cemetery. Family flowers only please, with donations in lieu kindly accepted for Foyle Hospice, which can be made via the following link: https://foylehospice.com/fundraising/inlieuofflowers/ For those who wish to show a presence on the funeral route, Jim will travel along the Tattyreagh Road, the Omagh Bypass and James Street, to arrive at Sacred Heart Church for 9.55am. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, daughters in law, sons in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends. Our Lady pray for him.

KNAPPER, SEPTEMBER 1st 2025 DONNA Peacefully at South West Acute Hospital and late of 38 Fallagh Road, Mountfield. Dearly beloved wife of Richard. A devoted mother of Melanie, Adam and Gregory. A much-loved grandmother and friend. House Strictly Private. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Donna will be held in her late home on Thursday at 12 noon followed by committal in Sixmile Cemetery, 20 Moylena Park, Antrim. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Pulmonary Fibrosis NI Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “To live in the hearts of those we leave behind is not to die”