Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

HOBSON (nee Elliott) – September 2nd, 2025, peacefully at hospital, Doreen Sadie, late of Ashbrook Care Home and formerly Aloha View, Dungannon, dearly loved wife of the late Samuel, loving mother of Carol, Doreen, David, Deborah, Robert, Richard and the late Valerie and Sandra, and a dear mother-in-law, grandmother and great grandmother. House and funeral private. Family and Friends welcome at Dereck Marshall & Sons Funeral Home on Thursday 4th September from 6.00 – 8.00 pm. No flowers please. Donation in lieu if desired to be made payable to Drumglass Parish Church, c/o Dereck Marshall & Sons, Funeral Directors, Stangmore Park, 4A Far Circular Road, Dungannon, BT71 6LW or online via dereckmarshallandsons.co.uk. Will be lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her Family and all the Family Circle. “Till we meet again”

PURVIS (nee Newell) 2nd September 2025, peacefully at home, 3 Chambre Park, Stewartstown, Valerie, loving mother of Richard (Anita) and Mark (Bronagh), much-loved grandmother of Charlotte, Dean, Maddie and Emeli and dearest partner of Albert. Family and friends welcome at her late residence between 12noon and 9:30 pm. Funeral Service in Donaghendry Parish Church on Thursday 4th at 2pm, followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired payable to Donaghendry Parish Church, c/o David Cranston, Holmes of Dungannon, Tyrone House, 2 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon, BT70 1EL. Will be remembered and loved always by her family and wider family circle. ‘God has you in His keeping, we have you in our hearts’

MORRIS, Elizabeth (Lizzie) In her 100th year – peacefully at Ashbrook Care Home, formerly of Fountain Road, Cookstown. Much loved daughter of the late Patrick and Mary Morris. Dearest sister of Eileen (O’Neill) Donaghmore and the late Patsy (Kildimo) Mary (Finnegan, Dublin) Maggie (McGeary Pomeroy) Annie (McGranaghan, Strabane) Philomena (in infancy) and Brian (Cookstown). Also dear sister in-law of Maureen (Kildimo) and the late Billy, Packie, John, Pat and Anne. Lizzie’s remains will repose at her niece Paula’s house (40 Derrygavad Road Annaghmore BT62 1ND) on Wednesday (September 3rd) from 5pm to 10pm and Thursday (September 4th) from 11am to 4pm removal from there at 4pm going to Church of the most Sacred Heart Rock (via Tully, Sandholes) to arrive at 5pm. Lizzie’s remains will repose overnight for funeral Mass on Friday (September 5th) at 11am with burial afterwards in Forthill Cemetry Cookstown. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sister Eileen, sister in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews and her wider family circle. May her gentle soul rest in peace. St Martin de Porres pray for her