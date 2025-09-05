Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

McCORMACK, Mark Dominic Died suddenly in Preston, England. Youngest son of the late Patsy and Eileen, formerly of Cannondale, Omagh. Survived by his wife Sandy and son Sean Patrick (Florida). Deeply regretted by his loving brothers and sisters: Kevin (Imelda), Marie (Andy R.I.P.), Barney, Eugene (Belinda), Damian (Kate), Johnny, Donna (Alec), Imelda (George), Helen, Karen (Eamon), Anne (Joe), Patricia (Colum), and Donal (Tracey). Also sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, and the entire family circle. Reposing at the home of his brother and sister in law, Damian and Kate Mc Cormack, (29, Coolnagard Grove, Omagh), from 8 p.m. until 11 p.m. today, Wednesday 3rd September and from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday 4th September. Funeral from there on Friday 5th September at 10.20 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Drumragh. Interment afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. FAMILY TIME PLEASE ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. Mary, Queen of the Gael, pray for him. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, c/o any family member.

Sproule, John Suddenly, 2nd September 2025. Beloved husband of Dawn, much loved father of Kelly (Raymond), Kim, Lisa and David (Lesley), loving granda of Rio, Alison, Ava, James, Aaron, Jack and Emma, dearest brother of Ken and Don, cherished son of the late Robert. Reposing at the family home (10, Hawthorn Park, Castlederg BT81 7BX), from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. today, Thursday 4th September and from 12 noon until 9 p.m. on Friday 5th September. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of John will be held in the family home on Saturday 6th September at 1 p.m. Interment afterwards in Castlederg Cemetery. FAMILY TIME ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL PLEASE. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his entire family circle. At Rest.

The death has taken place September 4th 2025 at Woodmount Care Home of Tommy Barr 2 Mountcarmel View, Strabane. Beloved husband of the late Nellie, much loved father of Noel, Liam, Imelda, Teresina, Thomas and the late Kieran and brother of Eileen, Andrew and the late Billy. Reposing at his home on Thursday (September 4th) from 4p.m. Funeral leaving his home on Saturday (September 6th) at 2.20p.m. for Requiem Mass in St Marys Church, Melmount at 3p.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, brother, sister and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul. Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Alzheimers Society c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m.to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Requiem Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

REID, SEPTEMBER 3rd 2025 MARGARET RACHEL Peacefully at Tilery Nursing Home and late of 11 Johnston Park, Omagh. Dearly beloved sister of Norman, Evelyn and the late Ivan, Jonny, David, Basil, Gladys, Mary and Hubert. A much loved aunt an Great Aunt. Everyone is welcome to call at Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Thursday from 6-8pm. Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Margaret will be held in Armstrong’s Funeral Home on Friday at 1:00pm followed committal in Fintona Cemetery. Family flowers only please Donations in lieu if desired to Tilery Nursing Home Made payable to Robert Armstrong & Son Funeral Directors, 19 Mountjoy Road, Omagh, BT79 7AY Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle, “The Lord is my Shepherd”

RODGERS, Moira 3rd September 2025 Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in Springlawn nursing home. Beloved wife of the Late Bobby RIP. Mother of Jimmy (Maria) Tony (Susan) Claire (Maurice) Brian, Brendan (Pauline) and Robert (Mary Clare), Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Sister of Hugh, Noel, Pearl, Patsy RIP, Sean RIP, Donal RIP and Brian RIP. Now reposing at her home 9 Castle Oaks tonight Wednesday 7pm until 9pm and Thursday from 1pm until 9pm. Funeral from her home on Friday 5th leaving at 9.40 am going to St Mary’s Church Killyclogher for 10am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in adjoining cemetery. Mass can be viewed via the webcam www.churchservices.tv/cappagh On her soul sweet Jesus have mercy. Ar dheis Dè go raibh a hAnam dilis.

Moore, 3rd September 2025. Peacefully at hospital, Sandra Olive, formerly of Donaghmore, Dungannon. Loving daughter of the late Tommy and Pearl and dear sister of Kenneth and Jenny. Funeral service in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Donaghmore Upper on Friday 5th September 2025 at 2.30 p.m., followed by interment in the adjoining churchyard. Family flowers only, donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to Deanfield Nursing Home payable to F. Martin & Sons Funeral Directors, 185 Ballygawley Road, Dungannon BT70 1RY. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and family circle. “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.”