Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

Brady, Bridie. RIP Formally of 22 Ardtermon, Carrickmore. Wife of beloved husband, Bernard. RIP. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary McGinn, Drumlister, Sixmilecross. Sister of Teresa Coyle, Kathleen McGilloway, Mary Jones and Philomena Green, all deceased. Her remains will lay in wake at FMC Undertakers, Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, from 12.30 – 9.30pm on Saturday the 6th of September and 12.30pm – 7pm on Sunday the 7th of September. Her remains will be taken to St.Colmcilles church, Carrickmore for 7.30pm that evening. Funeral mass at the same church on Monday the 8th of September at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sorrowfully missed by her nieces and nephews and her wider family circle. Our lady of Knock pray for her.

Mc Aleer, Mary Peacefully at home (37, Bridge Street, Strabane), surrounded by her loving family, 5th September 2025 R.I.P. Wife of Laurence, mother of Conor (Lizzie) and Bronagh (Martin), granny of 6 grandchildren and great-granny of 2 great-grandchildren, sister of Francie, Goretti, Pat, Martin, Noel, Colum, Majella and the late John. Reposing at the home of her daughter and son in law, Bronagh and Martin Clerkin, 38, Letterbrat Road, Plumbridge BT79 8DX, today, Friday 5th September from 5 p.m. Funeral from there on Sunday 7th September at 9.50 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 10.30 a.m. in St. Mary’s Church, Aughabrack. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.

The death has taken place September 5th 2025 at her home of Teresa Casey (formerly Barr née Lynch) 19 Glebe Gardens, Sion Mills. Beloved wife of the late Paddy Casey and the late Billy Barr, much loved mother of Colly, Paul, Martin and the late Cathal and sister of Bernie, Anne and the late Marty, John, Mary. Reposing at her home on Friday (September 5th) from 6p.m. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday (September 7th) at 1.20p.m. for Funeral Mass in St Theresas Church, Sion Mills at 2p.m. Interment afterwards in St Marys Cemetery, Melmount. Deeply regretted by her sorrowing sons, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sisters and family circle. Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul. NO FLOWERS PLEASE. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Vincent de Paul c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane. FAMILY TIME PLEASE FROM 10p.m. to 11a.m. AND ON THE MORNING OF THE FUNERAL. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-theresas-church-sion-mills-donegal-webcam

Coyle, Isobel Suddenly, at home (17, Carnoughter Road, Castlederg BT81 7TU), 4th September 2025 R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Sean, much loved sister of the late Dympna, Gabrielle and John, cherished daughter of the late John and Elizabeth. Reposing at her late home on Friday 5th September and Saturday 6th September from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. Funeral from the home on Sunday 7th September at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran. Interment afterwards in St. Patrick’s Churchyard, Castlederg. The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle. Sacred Heart Of Jesus, Have Mercy On Her Soul.