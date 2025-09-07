Today’s death notices for Co Tyrone

WOODS – 5th September 2025 Peacefully in the Primrose Suite, Graan Abbey Nursing Home, Enniskillen and late of Lurganclabby, Fivemiletown. Audrey, beloved daughter of the late Johnston and Martha, and dear sister of the late Tom, Wilsey, Johnston, Desmond and Ciss. A much-loved aunt. Funeral leaving Ballycassidy House Funeral Home 101 Killadeas Road Enniskillen BT94 2ES on Monday at 6.00pm going to St. Margaret’s Parish Church, Clabby. Funeral Service in the above church on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by burial in the adjoining Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to St. Margaret’s Parish Church, Clabby. Cheques should be made payable to Mr Ian McCutcheon & Son, Funeral Directors, Clabby, Fivemiletown. Audrey is sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all of her nieces and nephews and extended family circle and friends. “Well done good and faithful servant”

Brady, Bridie. RIP Formally of 22 Ardtermon, Carrickmore. Wife of beloved husband, Bernard. RIP. Daughter of the late Patrick and Mary McGinn, Drumlister, Sixmilecross. Sister of Teresa Coyle, Kathleen McGilloway, Mary Jones and Philomena Green, all deceased. Her remains will lay in wake at FMC Undertakers, Milestone Centre, Carrickmore, from 12.30 – 9.30pm on Saturday the 6th of September and 2pm – 7pm on Sunday the 7th of September. Her remains will be taken to St.Colmcilles church, Carrickmore for 7.30pm that evening. Funeral mass at the same church on Monday the 8th of September at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Sorrowfully missed by her nieces and nephews and her wider family circle. Our lady of Knock pray for her.